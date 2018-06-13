Actor, DJ, dancer. The triple threat is back and now you can add fashionisto to that impressive list of talents. This is Idris Elba in his prime and overnight the Thor actor was spotted in London attending the Stella McCartney flagship store opening party in a striking dark outfit.

Proving that he’s worthy of the next 007 role, Elba rocked a cool blend of classic and contemporary against slick minimalism, a signature style that Elba has been nailing in recent times. The outfit consisted of Stella McCartney’s Italian-made navy crew neck sweater with a contrasting red double V pattern and piet grey pants by the same label which strikes a fine balance between casual and formal. Elba polished off the look with a pair of derby shoes sans socks and a fedora hat.

This man can do no wrong even when he’s not trying – a bonafide James Bond trait? We’ve provided some evidence in the gallery. And we’ll also have a shimmy to that.

