London Fashion Week Men’s is done and dusted for another year but before the peacocks of Pitti take over, we wanted to highlight the importance of LFWM’s runway and the sheer wearability of some of the collections shown this year.

Whilst fashion shows are often a display of “artistic expression”, LFWM proved that some clothes were made to be worn straight off the runway so we took the liberty to find 42 of the best looks for your inspirational convenience. From suit jackets to bombers to full blown trenches with insane detailing, colour blocking and patterns, this is the best of London Fashion Week Men’s.

RELATED: Style Tips From The Best Dressed Men Of London Fashion Week Men’s