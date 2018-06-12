Everyone wants to be photogenic, even us men. We yearn for the one photo that makes us look like we’re 8 times more handsome than we really are. One for the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profile picture that will catch the eye of the girl of our dreams. Here are five simple tips and handy rules to help you look better photos more often.

Never Have A Drink In Your Hand

Just put your drink on the nearest table

Some clever person once said to never have your photos taken with a drinking glass in hand. We agree, it’s not a good look and can often make you look more awkward than awesome. The drink just hangs around like an additional appendage. This rule includes beer, wine and champagne. One drink which is acceptable is a Pina Colada but only if you’re on a Windsurfer.

Know Which Buttons Should Be Done Up

Always one, never the bottom one

Whether you’re wearing a shirt or a blazer (or both) you had best get your house in order and learn which buttons should be done up. Firstly if you’re wearing a tie, then your shirt’s top button should ALWAYS be done up. None of this loose tie shit. It’s just lazy. If you’re wearing a blazer then remember (if you do it up), then make sure it’s the top button only. Same goes for double breasted suits. If you’re wearing pants (and we hope you are) check that your fly is done up too.

Avoid Gang Signs

“What should I do with my hands?!”

How this trend caught on with guys I’ll never know. The gang sign should be reserved for pesky nightclub girls, not grown men in photos. Putting your arm around your bro is fine, but make sure you’re standing up straight and not throwing peace, peeps or puppet signals.

Perfect Your Smile

Damn you, Josh!

There’s nothing wrong with perfecting your smile and banishing your inner spud-head. Pay attention to all the shitty photos of yourself and learn what NOT to do. Over smiling, going cross-eyed, excessive blinking and or thinking about pudding whist getting that glazed look in your eyes should be avoided. Once you get it right, its yours for life.

Don’t Always Look At The Camera

Just casually being Steve McQueen

Steve McQueen, Marlon Brando and Neville Bartos all had one thing in common. They were often snapped in candid moments. Moments captured in time that will live on for many generations to come. If you’re aware there’s a camera around, then ignore it, slow your movements, have fun and with any luck they’ll snap you at your handsomest moment.

