There’s something so liberating about beach hair. The way it tends to sit – effortlessly, coated in sandy saltiness for that perfect windswept look.

It’s when our locks are most thick, buoyant and (despite a little grit), look their best. But there isn’t much point to having killer hair if you’re simply lying on the sand in your boardies. You want beach hair to stay with you as summer leaves and winter blows on in. Or when the Sunday dray-trip to the ocean’s edge comes to a sunset end.

Then suddenly, it’s Monday morning and with one shampoo your beach-hair is washed away; only to leave Mr Fluffy staring back at you.

So, here’s a simple guide to scoring that elusive beach hair all-year round – without a single grain of sand involved.

Get Some Length

First of all, it’s hard for buzz-cut lads or business types with a regimented short back-and-sides to truly work the beach hair look. It involves a little length on the top, but works better for guys with mid-length hair and at least an inch of growth on the sides, back and crown.

Get It A Little Dirty

The key to recreating beach hair is letting it get a little dirty first. I’m talking your average next day post-gym hair for the gym junkie or a few days sweaty build up for the guy who doesn’t lift. It might sound unhygienic but natural oils are far more effective in working with your natural hair’s structure and getting you beach-hair ready.

Invest In The Right Products

Adding some product to your sweat-prepped locks helps create that surfer look. Typically, a salt-water spray is the best (as opposed to a gel, which adds too much gloss and stiffness to the hair). We like Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, Kerastase Spray a Porter, KMS Hairplay, O&M Surf Bomb, Murdock London Sea Salt Spray, Redken Fashion Waves, Schwartzkopf OSiS and Kevin Murphy Hair Resort.

Also, for guys with thinner hair, beach hair will require some thickening spray. Key products include Toppik Fibre Hold Sprays, Schwartzkopft Fuller Hair, Andalou Thickening Spray, REF Thickening Spray, My Organics, REF 215 Thickening Spray, and Ojon Volume Advance Thickening Spray.

Application & Final Touches

Scoring the look is a walk on the beach. Let us run you through it.

Firstly, get your hair wet and pat it dry with a towel

Then apply the thickening spray directly to your hair without drenching it

Grab a hair dryer, blow dry upward, pointing the nozzle towards the ceiling

Let the hair bounce up and down with the air and work your fingers through the pieces

Once thickened, use the palm of your hand to spread the salt spray around your hair evenly, focusing on pieces that feel/look too fluffy (the ends usually)

Let it sit for a minute or two and once set, use your hand to pull your hair around and style it

Don’t play around too much; the aim is messy here

The key to beach hair is investing in those key hair products and then naturally working them into your hair. Putting some effort in with the application and blow drying will translate into beachy, thick hair that looks just like you’ve come in from the waves of Summer Bay. No one will ever know you didn’t.

Now, leave the house with your windswept, beach hair – no daggy board shorts required.

RELATED: Ultimate Beach Grooming Guide For The Boys Of Summer