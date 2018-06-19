Any guy who manages to grow long hair without looking like Mickey Rourke deserves some kudos.

Not only does it take forever, but you also have to go through a couple of months of looking like a hobo before it gets to a ‘I just got off my surfboard, and I’m suited up to for a kick ass job’ length.

While most men can usually get away with just a quick comb, there are some instances where a mane needs to be tamed with a bit more than just water. That’s when tips and tricks in the form of male long hair products come in handy.

Men’s Long Hair Styling Tips & Tricks

Know Before You Grow

Before growing out your hair, make sure to have realistic goals and make sure having the patience to grow out your hair is something that fits in with your lifestyle e.g. if you’re a sharp businessman, the ‘in-between’ look might not go down so well.

Get the Right Tools

For working with long hair, you’ll want to invest in good tools. A wide-tooth comb and high quality hair brush with natural bristles are essential. If you wear a ponytail, buy some cloth coated bands (rubber bands will damage the hair).

Wash & Dry Carefully

Shampoo and condition daily, but be careful when drying off. Towel drying is one of the biggest causes of frizziness and split ends. To properly towel dry, shake out the excess water and stroke your hair in the direction it grows, rather than rubbing the hair with the towel.

Loosen Up

Wearing tight hats or very tight ponytails can cause a condition called traction alopecia, which is hair loss due to damage to the hair’s root from pulling hair too tight. So if you are going for man bun, keep it loose and low.

Trim Regularly

Since the only real way to remove damaged hair is to cut off the damaged section, keeping your hair trimmed regularly will help eliminate split ends.

Products For Superior Styling

Now you know how to take care of your long tresses, here are our recommendations for the top five men’s long hair products for superior styling.

Bumble Surf Spray

A mate of mine has a sickeningly awesome head of hair and he always looks as though he’s been to the beach. Knowingly being from Melbourne he hasn’t touched the sea since summer, so upon enquiry I learned his secret: Bumble Surf Spray. This light texturising spray is made for ease and a bit of volume too. It’s by far one of the best products on the market and has been for a long time.

Kevin Murphy Anti Gravity





Anti Gravity by Kevin Murphy is a product that promises a lot, but also delivers. It defines wavy longer hair being perfect for curls and waves. When you hit it with a hair dryer it gives you plenty of volume and hold while still feeling soft enough for someone else to run their fingers through.

Jack Black – Sleek Finish Texture Cream

The worst thing you can do to long hair is to slap it down with a rock hard gel. Unless the Lego or helmet look is what you’re in to, we’d recommend trying Jack Black – Sleek Finish Texture Cream.

Giving you the sheen and texture you want as well as smoothing away frizz, this crème is soft and easy to use plus as it also conditions dry or coarse hair.

Alfaparf Precious Nature Long & Straight Hair

Next time someone recommends you put a treatment in your hair you can laugh and secretly start using Alfaparf Precious Nature Long & Straight Hair. The nourishing oil helps resist humidity, detangles leaving hair soft and silky. Ladies cometh here…

Patricks – M1 Matte Styling Paste

There’s times when a man needs to be a gentleman e.g. a date, a job interview, a court appearance. It’s for those times and many others that a smart and sophisticated hair style can help complete a positive first impression. Patricks M1 gives long hair a light hold without the weight and can take you from straight out of bed to manageable locks in no time.

Mauli Rituals

Mauli Rituals’ nourishing ‘Grow Strong’ hair oil contains 15 potent ingredients used in Ayurveda medicine, a holistic healing system developed thousands of years ago in India. A few drops of this magic potion will help strengthen long hair and will aid with a good night’s sleep.

