Milan Fashion Week is synonymous for attracting some of the world’s most ostentatious peacocks.

We’re forgoing that trend this year along with the over-branded luxury menswear trends that some men are jumping on. Why? Because since when did style mean having ‘VETMENTS’ stamped across your crotch?

When summer hits Europe the key is to dress for comfort and effortless style – keyword here being ‘effortless’. Think wide leg trousers, light and playful tones and simple patterns. The bell bottoms, dad sneakers and ridiculous fanny packs we’ll leave for the new wave of farshun influencers.

This short gallery is all about how to dress comfortably and elegant in the warmer months.

