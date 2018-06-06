This week Oklahoma City Thunder star, Russell Westbrook stepped out for the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. As per usual, Russell was the bello of the ball opting to throw caution into the wind with a bold black tie combination.

Wearing head to toe Tom Ford, Russell opted for a pale blue dinner jacket with the traditional shawl collar. Combined with classic black trousers and punchy embroidered slippers the ensemble makes for a welcome change to the humdrum of standard event black tie attire.

D’Marge’s editorial team agrees the only item missing was a white pocket square but who cares, right? Pick up select items from Russell’s look over at Mr.Porter.

