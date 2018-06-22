He’s not the NBA’s king of fashion for nothing. Overnight Russell Westbrook took to Virgil Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton menswear showing at Paris Fashion Week in a casual street-inspired look that followed suit with David Beckham’s low-key extravagant wardrobe from earlier this week.

Westbrook paired his insanely expensive Rolex (which is POA but starts from AU$44,150 for the non-diamond version) with checkered flag shorts from FUCT SSDD and the latest casual monochrome kicks from Jumpman23. The bezel diamond-studded yellow gold Rolex Day-Date President timepiece elevated the skate look to insane levels which was further polished off with a black tee featuring a large hound print from Honor the Gift.

Even eyewear wasn’t left out of the equation with Westbrook going for circular gold framed sunglasses to accompany the Rolex and a gold Cartier Love Bracelet.

Would we suggest you try this look at home? Probably not in the chance that you might damage your bling at the local skate park. If you’re rolling in Russell Westbrook kind of money though then why not.

We may suggest a more grown-up look though which pairs perfectly with the Rolex.

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

