The union between a man and his suit is a sacred bond. Since the late 18th century suits have remained a staple item in every gentleman’s wardrobe arsenal.

Nowadays you can buy a suit from just about anywhere online, but to save you time, money and the heartache of scoring a sartorial dud, we’ve collated the best suit shops in Melbourne to keep you looking dapper all season round.

Not from Melbourne? Check out the best suit shops of Sydney.

Oscar Hunt

Level 3/43 Hardware Lane

Oscar Hunt on Hardware Lane oozes luxury the minute you set foot in the store, from its comfortable leather couches to its spotless polished concrete floors. They go above and beyond in providing you with an unforgettable shopping experience – think private fitting rooms with hypnotising views of the city, a tailoring workshop always on show and even a lounge bar area to rest those tired feet of yours after a long day. Depending on your needs, custom-made suits start from an affordable $845 and increase to around $3000. If you’re looking for a shopping experience like no other, look no further than Oscar Hunt.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

T.M Lewin

356 Collins Street (Various locations)

Starting its humble beginnings in London, T.M Lewin has since made a steady home in the city with four seasons. This store is for all the no fuss businessmen who are looking for simple menswear without the technical jargon. Their suit range caters for every sartorial style, from traditional bespoke to more contemporary designs if you want more of an edgy look. They also stock a generous range of knitwear, outwear and accessories, making it your one stop shop for all things menswear.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Paul Smith

120 Collins Street

Britannia types can’t go past the Paul Smith boutique on Collins Street. Sir Paul rarely does a bad suit and the brand offers different ranges to cater for medium to high end buyers. With Paul Smith’s signature linings and other finery, you’ll look rather dashing upon departure.

Suit types: Off the peg

P.Johnson



1 Crossley Street

Any guy that tells me he’s getting married, the first thing I tell him is ‘why the hell would you want to do that?’, the second is ‘get a made-to-measure suit from P. Johnson’. Tom and Patrick will ensure you and your groomsmen look a million bucks in only the finest Italian fabrics. Expect to pay about $1,800 and above for your made-to-measure suit though (it will fit like a glove). If you’re on a budget then try their cheaper sister store alternative, Suit Shop, which uses the same quality fabrics but shifts manufacturing to China.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Henry Bucks

320 Collins Street

A men’s store chain which is currently having a resurgence in tailoring and contemporary menswear is Henry Bucks. Located both in the CBD and Melbourne Airport, Henry Bucks is your go-to place for traditional suiting brands like Boglioli, Canali and Richard James. It might cost you a few dollars, but you’ll look like a prince when you roll out of Henry Bucks.

Suit types: Off the peg

Topman

Store 31/287 Lonsdale Street

Some of you may be wondering why Topman made this list, but not all of us are bathing in bucket loads of cash. If you’re in a tight budget but still need a decent suit, consider Topman. You’ll get the most essential suits from this store including party suits, tweed suits and the run-of-the-mill black slim cut suits that work for most occasions. The most basic suit designs start from an affordable $300. The only downside is longevity.

Suit types: Off the peg

American Tailors

68 Bourke Street

American Tailors was established in 1950, at a time where all things American were modern, forward thinking and strong. While that may no longer be the case now, their suit game remains incredibly strong with their reputation for quality products and craftsmanship knowledge renowned across the world. The small size of the store makes for an intimate shopping experience, with the materials for their bespoke suits sourced all the way from Europe.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

M.J. Bale

1/500 Collins Street

M.J. Bale is one of Australia’s most innovative suit makers with a clear focus on construction, versatility and feel. The label boasts numerous stores across the city so finding one shouldn’t be too hard. More importantly though, M.J. Bale offers some of the finest suits available on the market through its use of Australian merino wool which is sent to Italy for milling and Japan for final construction.

Suit types: Off the peg / Made-to-measure

Suit Shop

1A Crossley Street

Suit Shop is the sister brand to P.Johnson. The idea behind it is to offer the same level of suit detailing and style without the big ticket price. As such, their suits are made in China but everything else from fabric selection to knowledge to service is pure P.Johnson. Suit Shop’s made-to-measure suits go for less than $1,000 and there’s plenty of options to choose from with lapels, pocket styles and cloths.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Calder Sartoria

305/37 Swanston Street

Situated in Melbourne’s historic Nicholas Building, Steven Calder has built a reputation for providing signature Italian-style suits without the scary Italian price tag. The suitmaker prides himself on providing impeccable customer service to go with the quality garments. Finer details like determining the right colour for a skin tone to choosing the best weight of fabric for the climate is all included in the Calder Sartoria experience. Even the fabrics and construction are all handled by family owned and run businesses to ensure that your fully canvassed suit is made to fit you perfectly.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

The Bespoke Corner

Club of United Business Level 5, 95 Queen Street

As their name suggests, The Bespoke Corner allows men to build a custom suit entirely from scratch. Headed by Miles Wharton and his business partner, the stylish duo pride themselves on offering the most comprehensive tailoring service in Australia so that the final result is more a statement piece than just another daily suit. Every booking appointment is free and your assigned tailor takes ample time to sit down, chat and understand your needs before delivering a suit with your name on it. They’re one of the newest labels to join the thriving Melbourne suiting scene.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Adriano Carbone

100 Elizabeth Street

Adriano Carbone is one of those names you go to when you’re after exacting craftsmanship and expertise in the suiting game. Each garment created by Carbone stems from 40 years of experience which extends across made-to-measure, tailor made and bespoke hand made services.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

InStitchu

Mitchell House, Level 3/358 Lonsdale Street

Institchu began life as a made-to-measure suit service for the budget conscious. Whilst this is still at their core, their service has expanded across the country to offer custom tailored menswear with a promise of perfect fit.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Masons

167 Flinders Lane

Masons is the premiere destination for big name luxury menswear from around the world. The suit collections on offer here take an innovative approach to add a modern influence to original tailoring. The focus of course is on quality and authenticity with the help of prestigious names like Corneliani, Brunello Cucinelli, ISAIA and more in its store line up.

Suit types: Off the peg / Made-to-measure

Peter Jackson

420 Bourke Street

Peter Jackson is one of the most enduring names in the Australian garment scene. Having first opened its doors in 1948 in the heart of the Melbourne CBD, the clothier has built a reputation for constructing quality menswear with a passion for innovative design. With dedicated stores now flowing into shopping centres across the country, Peter Jackson has positioned itself in the sweet spot of bridging the gap between fashion, luxury and accessibility.

Suit types: Off the peg / Made-to-measure

Joe Black

149 Little Collins Street

Joe Black prides itself on creating suits for every type of man whether you’re a professional brawler or a barrister. Joe Black’s bespoke and made-to-measure suits are designed to last whilst their store itself is like a man cave stocked with malt scotch and cold beer during consultation. Their best feature? Custom made suits are ready in a mere four weeks after consultation – perfect for those last minute events.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Sarti Tailors

355 Clarendon Street

For those after a men’s suit that is truly special, drop into Sarti Tailors. The tailors here pride themselves on the finest garments beyond the rack to ensure a statement is made when you step out in one of their suits. To achieve this level of bespoke and made to measure craft, Sarti call upon more than 100 years of collective experience in the suit making business. And yes, they also do wedding suits.

Suit types: Made-to-measure

Jack London

345-347 Collins Street

Modern British suiting style doesn’t need to break the bank. Australian label Jack London brings affordability to the off-the-rack suiting scene without the fuss. Think short suit jackets with narrow lapels and narrow trousers, anorak parkas and short collared shirts worn with slim ties for a 1960s mod rocker vibe. Whilst their store is in Melbourne, the label also branches out to stores in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Suit types: Off the peg

Rhodes & Beckett

345-347 Collins Street

Rhodes & Beckett is a leading name behind premium ready to wear pieces in Sydney and Melbourne. The label launched in Australia in 2006 and have since grown to include two stores in both cities. The label prides its collection on the use of fine materials sourced from around the world.

Suit types: Off the peg