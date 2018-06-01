Tom Cruise Leaks First Ever Image From Top Gun 2 Set

Break out the tissue boxes. Maverick is officially back in the cockpit. Tom Cruise tweeted the first ever image from the Top Gun 2 set overnight and fans are going absolutely rabid at what’s to come from the sequel which arrives more than thirty years after the original.

Cruise’s tweet reveals the 55-year-old back in the iconic fighter pilot suit holding the Maverick helmet with a cropped haircut. His back is turned to the camera but in the background is an older generation F-18 fighter jet which Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell will probably pilot in this film. And lest we forget, alongside the equally iconic line: “Feel the need”.

According to news sources, the film entitled Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise’s character as a flight instructor to younger pilots against the backdrop of modern drone warfare.

Cruise revealed to Access Hollywood last year that the sequel will come with the same level of adrenaline and stylistic dog fighting that made the original a classic.

“Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines,” he said.

“It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one…but a progression for Maverick.”

Whilst no co-stars from the original film have been confirmed to return just yet, Val Kilmer has openly expressed his desire in the past to reprise the protagonist role of Ice Man whilst Cruise’s on-screen love interest played by Kelly McGillis said in 2014 that she’d be happy to make a cameo in the sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the man responsible for Cruise’s 2013 film Oblivion. He takes over from the the original director Tony Scott who sadly took his own life in 2012 after the sequel had been announced.

The film is set to be released on June 12, 2019.

“God help us!”

