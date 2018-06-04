The best kind of whisky used to be a single malt you drank among friends—or on your own as you savoured the closure of a multi-million dollar deal. Now though, the best kind of whisky is one you can literally live inside, as the latest (planned) addition to Hollywood’s Wilcox avenue proves.

Currently a parking lot near Hollywood boulevard, the the space will soon become a seven-story boutique hotel with a street-level restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The Hollywood hotel will be called The Whisky—for the whisky-themed minibars that will be placed in each room. Designed by Roschen Van Cleve Architects and Christoph Kapeller of CK Architecture, The Whisky will have 134 guest rooms and an underground garage for 120 cars.

As reported by Curbed LA, “The project, from hotelier and restaurateur Adolofo Suaya, is expected to break ground later this year, with completion anticipated by the end of 2021.”

“This project is one of several hotels in the works for Hollywood. About a block to the south, at Wilcox and Selma, a 114-room hotel is planned adjacent to the recently opened Dream Hotel, by the same developer. A little further south, at Wilcox near Sunset, a 12-story Thompson hotel is planned.”

So, if you’re keen to wet your whistle in a whisky themed locale, and fancy living the high life in Hollywood for a few days: add this one to your bucket list.

