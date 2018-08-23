When you’re dating the immortal Jennifer Lopez, looking decent simply isn’t good enough.

Luckily Alex Rodriguez has what it takes in the style department to play wingman to the talented entertainer. For those outside of the U.S who don’t know, ‘A-Rod’ – as he’s better known, is a former professional baseball player who holds similar status to Tom Brady in the game.

His winnings over the decades haven’t just come from the pitch though. In recent times Rodriguez has been showing off his prowess in the men’s wardrobe department whilst scoring some wins with the style crowd. Nothing new here, right? Wrong. As a 43-year-old middle aged man, Rodriguez is the perfect example of how to dress for your age.

His rotation of threads include an array of suits which tend to fit better on a big frame than Dwayne Johnson’s usual getup.

Exhibit one: A crisp beige linen suit paired with a a sky blue shirt and black patterned tie. A look that;’s perfect for summer days.

Exhibit B showcases smart casual evening wear at its best. This consisted of a very slick marsala tweed tuxedo jacket which was pared down with an open collar shirt, black trousers and black dress shoes.

From there on in it was all about the navy with three variations of how to properly rock the colour. Look closely and you’ll even notice one with fat lapels for that touch of Sprezzatura and Italian flair. The last one is our winning pick thanks to the sweet Mad Men vibes achieved with a check shirt and solid white pocket square.

RELATED: How To Age Ungracefully (And Look Awesome Doing It)