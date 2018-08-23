Let’s be honest: the real reason you’re going to the gym isn’t to get ripped.

Sure, it’s a nice perk, but rippling abs and buff biceps take a back seat to your real motivation for hitting the gym: a whole lot of fit hotties.

The first rule of impressing the hotties at the gym is looking good, so make sure you’re packing your workout gear into a sports bag that’s going to make the right impression. Whilst being practical, of course.

Herschel Supply Co. Sutton Tarpaulin Duffle Bag

Herschel Supply Co. has only been on the scene since 2009, but their high-quality bags are well worth a look. The Sutton Tarpaulin Duffel Bag is a classic silhouette created from the ground-up to make for a practical and sleek gym bag. It’s made from water-resistant, scuff-proof tarpaulin to ensure you’ll be carrying this 28-litre duffle for years to come with little hassles. Details include a convenient front pocket and webbing straps made from the same material as seatbelts.

SHOP NOW

The North Face Base Camp Duffle

Proven amongst the harshest elements, taken to back to the urban jungle. The North Face’s bright yellow Base Camp duffle is in your face in a good way and that’s why it’s deserving as a sports bag title. The 50-litre bag is made from reinforced laminate which is robust as hell and comes with the convenience of waterproofing. The design itself hasn’t changed in 30 odd years and it falls back to that notion of if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

SHOP NOW

Head Porter 3 Way Boston Bag

Japanese label Head Porter keeps things simple and classic with their 3 Way Boston Bag. With extensive storage, a shoe pocket and quick access pockets for smaller accessories, the Boston 3 Way makes for an ideal gym bag. Water resistant construction is a bonus for those who like to conduct their training outdoors.

SHOP NOW

Y-3 Logo Holdall

The king of sport minimalism brings us one of the sleekest looking sports bags around. Yohji Yamamoto joined Adidas back in 2003 to establish Y-3 and the partnership has flourished ever since. This particular holdall is a simple affair with a top zip closure and a bowling style design. Obligatory Y-3 logo work can be seen on the bag’s front face.

SHOP NOW

Ienki Ienki Quilted Holdall

For something a little out there, you can’t go past Ienki Ienki’s forest green cotton and goose down quilted holdall. The bag features top handles, a detachable shoulder strap, a two way zip fastening, a main internal compartment, an internal logo patch, an internal slip pocket, and a quilted effect with padded interior. Did someone say gilet vest?

SHOP NOW

Stella McCartney Tubular Holdall

British label Stella McCartney continues to impress the crowds with their cool designs and their newest tubular holdall is no different. Athleisure-inspired aesthetic runs deep through this holdall which has been crafted in Italy and comes complete with shoulder straps, a top zip fastening, a front logo patch and logo to the front.

SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Cylindrical Holdall

We’re coming to the pointier end of the sport bag segment now and whilst they are expensive, their sharp design is second-to-none. Take Saint Laurent’s holdall for example. The French fashion house fuses expert craftsmanship with the label’s signature rock ‘n’ roll flair. This black cotton cylindrical holdall from Saint Laurent features round top handles and a double top zip closure for quick and easy access anytime.

SHOP NOW

Tomas Maier Camo Weekend Duffle

Here’s one for the camo fans. This one hundred percent cotton holdall from Tomas Maier features round top handles, a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, a top zip fastening and a main internal compartment. It’s also insanely beautiful to look at.

SHOP NOW