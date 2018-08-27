$48 Million Ferrari Becomes The Most Expensive Car Ever Sold At Auction

So how’s your annual salary looking? If it’s anything short of US$48 million then we’re sorry to say that you cannot buy this unicorn known as the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO.

The legendary vehicle went under the hammer at Pebble Beach over the weekend via RM Sotheby’s in Monterey and conveniently managed to take the title for the most expensive car ever sold at an auction.

For the uninitiated, the question is…why?

The car itself is only 1 or 36 GTO models ever built but adding to that weight is the fact that this is 1 of 4 GTOs that has seen an upgrade by the period-correct Scaglietti – the Italian automobile design and coachbuilding company that was active in the 1950s.

Beyond that the car has seen a winning pedigree throughout its glamorous racing career. Edoardo Lualdi-Gabardi drove it to victory in the 1962 Italian GT Championship. This followed on with a slew of victories which included over 15 class and overall wins during the 1962 – 1965 seasons.

Under the skin of the car resides a 3.0-litre V12 tucked low in the chassis, a formula which paved the way for the future of the Italian carmaker. The body has also been designed by Pininfarina which showcases a wider and shorter vehicle complete with raked windscreen and improved aerodynamics.

Whilst the lucky buyer hasn’t been revealed, the car’s seller was Greg Whitten, a Microsoft employee from the early days who hit it big during the dot com boom.

You can find out more on chassis 3413 in the promo video below.