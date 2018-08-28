It wasn’t too long ago that shiny clothes were frowned upon in the men’s wardrobe. With questionable connotations to the overzealous fashion scene of the 70s and early 80s, it was a look usually reserved for rock stars, celebrities and their adjoining groupies.

Not anymore. John Legend became part of the new crop of men who are now embracing sheen as a staple colour in their wardrobes – and there are no rules. From bomber jackets to tuxedos, the shiny finish is now making its way into a range of the most popular menswear pieces.

More specifically, these pieces can effortlessly take a man from a formal cocktail event through to after work drinks with friends.

Don’t believe us? Hit the gallery to see how some of today’s best dressed men like Donald Glover, David Beckham and Henry Golding are scrubbing up in a battle of the shine.