Wellness bloggers: what they lack in substance they make up for in peroxide-laced enthusiasm. For years, those of us who shunned @SoulfulGypseaWanderers’ bikini pics (each complete with an inspirational Nelson Mandela quote) in favour of dank memes thought we were missing out on #important daily motivation. But guess what? Memes that inspire existential dread are the key to happiness. Or at least: their devastating honesty is.

How is this? A report conducted by Headspace, Australia’s National Youth Foundation Centre, found that approaching mental health in a “non clinical” way, “Like finding a meme that captures your feelings and worries into a funny image,” is breaking down the stigma attached to talking about mental health issues, particularly among millennials. A far cry from the patronising stereotype that “dank” memes are a malevolent force that could damage our fragile mental states, dealing with these issues half-tongue-in-cheek actually makes them easier to handle.

“Two things make it easier to speak about difficult subjects: humour and distance — qualities that memes naturally provide,” (Headspace).

This is in contrast to “wellness” and “fitness” bloggers, whose healthy lifestyle inspiration actually has the opposite of its intended effect on consumers’ mental health. As Virginia Sole-Smith, author of The Eating Instinct: Food Culture, Body Image and Guilt in America, points out, there has been a, “Total influx of all of these influencers pitching products, pitching their lifestyles, and painting unrealistic images of what a healthy lifestyle looks like.”

One journalist, who undertook an experiment to unfollow all the health influencers in her feed, found that, “As I make more of an effort over time to be thoughtful about who I follow, I spend less time obsessing about my own body because I’m not constantly being invaded by all these images that really get into our brains.”

But back to memes: is their brand of edgy humour really that beneficial? The theory of Brock Bastian, an Australian psychologist and author of the 2018 book, The Other Side Of Happiness: Embracing A More Fearless Approach To Living, would seem to indicate that yes; they are.

According to Bastian, stigma around negative emotions is actually one of the main causes of depression, and if people could just come to terms with the fact that it’s completely normal to feel down every now and again (as our precious Meme-lords remind us), we would all be, on balance, happier.

This was really brought home in the Headspace investigation, when one volunteer revealed, “Making memes allowed me to discuss my experience with mental illness or the effects of trauma or even just the ugly parts of life and myself that I don’t usually display in a way where I wasn’t as scared that I would come off as too ‘intense’ or ‘heavy’…”

“The idea is that when people find themselves in a context where happiness is highly valued, it sets up a sense of pressure that they should feel that way,” Bastian told Quartz. Then, when we experience failure, we “ruminate about why (we) are not feeling the way (we) think (we) should be feeling,” further worsening our state of mind—which is why it’s better to look reality (and memes) straight in the face.

