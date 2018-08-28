Loaf me once, shame on you. Loaf me twice, a loaf can’t get loafed again.

When on holidays you can’t beat a lazy pair of Italian loafers. They’re comfortable, well-crafted and complement smart casual better than most shoes. Most importantly they’ve got a history which dates back to the 1930s so that means you’re always sliding into an enduring pair of menswear history.

Of course we also understand that not every man knows how to wear loafers, so we’ve also got the complete guide on how to rock loafers should you need it.

Passing that little test, here are the nine loafers we’re loving at the moment which will take you from the office to the party with style and ease.