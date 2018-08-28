A magnificent bastard’s life is never complete without a pair of fresh feet to help him traverse this big bad world. Un-raise those foot odour repellents you fetish loving germophobe – today we’re talking sneakers, the staple item that men of this world have grown up on.

As a scene that has become one of the most definitive streetwear movements in the past half century, sneakerheads will continue to debate and dissect every new release from big manufacturers. All we care about right now is where to get them before they end up on eBay for four times the RRP.

Here are the world’s best online sneaker stores to keep those feet happily lit.

KITH

KITH is one of the most recognised names in the sneaker game today. Based in the big smoke of New York and backed by countless sneaker collaborations with brands like Nike, Adidas and more, KITH boasts an extensive range of releases whether you’re after the most hyped shoes or something a little more obscure. They also ship internationally for most sneakers.

Brands: Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Asics, Saucony, Diadora, Y-3 and more

SHOP KITH

Sneaker Politics

Sizes don’t normally last more than 3 hours after the release of a highly sought after model. That’s why it’s always important to know who else is stocking the golden slipper you’re after. Sneaker Politics is one of these places. Located in the U.S, the store offers a staggering catalogue not just from the big names you know. They also ship internationally like the others here.

Brands: Adidas, Asics, Lacoste, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok

SHOP SNEAKER POLITICS

END Clothing

END Clothing based in the UK is a major player not just in the sneaker scene but also the general luxury streetwear scene. These guys are consistently up to date with the latest premiere sneaker releases and even have a page dedicated to counting down the most exclusive drops so that you can fight your way through the hypebeasts on the release date. They also do international shipping and hold decent sales occasionally.

Brands: Asics, Common Projects Converse, Maison Margiela, Filling Pieces, Rick Owens, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Y-3, Thom Browne

SHOP END CLOTHING

Overkill

Purveyors of true streetwear kicks which let their design do the talking and not their marketing will naturally gravitate to Overkill. Their sneaker range extends from outdoor through to skateboarding to tennis to retro. They’re based in Europe and provide international shipping.

Brands: Adidas, Nike, Asics, Reebok, New Balance

SHOP OVERKILL

Sneakerboy

Australia’s premiere destination for the world’s most wanted sneakers can be found at Sneakerboy. Headed by Chris Kyvetos, his luxury sneaker concept in bricks and mortar is certainly cool, but it’s online where the deals get done. Sneakerboy brings exclusive releases and big name sneaker models to Australian customers with an intuitive online system which allows people to try the shoes on in store before confirming their purchase via the site. In a few weeks the sneakers will arrive at your doorstep. Easy money.

Brands: Alexander McQueen, AMI, Balenciaga, Buscemi, Common Projects, Filling Pieces, Raf Simons, Nike, Rick Owens, Reebok, Valentino, Y-3

SHOP SNEAKERBOY

Highs & Lows

Another reliable name in the online sneaker scene is local player Highs & Lows. These guys stock just the hottest models along with some hard-to-find releases. Their tight range from select brands makes it easy to track down the one you’re after and local shipping means it won’t ruin your life.

Brands: Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Converse

SHOP HIGHS AND LOWS

Solebox

Germany’s Solebox is one cool place to hit up if all of the popular places have sold out of your favourite sneaker. They carry a pretty decent range with some models that are unseen in our parts of the region. They do international shipping.

Brands: Nike, Adidas, Diadora, Asics, Reebok, Puma, New Balance, Saucony

SHOP SOLEBOX

Footpatrol

From the UK to Australian and just about most major regions in the world, Footpatrol is an online spot to hit up if you’re after the greats in sneaker world. Their list of new and exclusive release sneakers are ridiculous and are ready to ship just as quickly as they’re announced. You want discounts? Hold your breath for a little while and you might find a lesser hyped sneaker in your size at a marked down price. Big brands and latest sneakers – what more could a man want.

Brands: Adidas, Nike, Asics, Reebok, New Balance

SHOP FOOTPATROL

Atmos

Japan has one of the scene’s most dedicated streetwear and sneaker scenes so it’s no big surprise to find Atmos dealing some of the most Japanese-flavoured shoes you can get your feet in. Japan exclusive models team up with some of the world’s most sought after releases.

Brands: Onitsuka Tiger, Nike, Brooks, Converse, Diadora, Fred Perry, Le Coq Sportif, New Balance, Supra Footwear

SHOP ATMOS

JD Sports

Another online sneaker dealer from the UK is also one of the country’s oldest. Starting in 1981, JD today boasts an extensive range of shoes with limited edition and exclusive designs from both Adidas and Nike. Sales are consistent throughout the year so you’ll be able to score a bargain or save on shipping if you do manage to pick up a decent pair.

Brands: Adidas, Nike, Asics, Puma, Converse, Diadora, Fred Perry, Lacoste, Le Coq Sportif, New Balance, Supra

SHOP JD SPORTS

Undefeated

Undefeated has been around since 2002 wheeling and dealing some of the scenes coolest kicks. Their range is rather extensive and includes a great mix of unique street styles shod in exclusive designs. Shipping is also available to most places around the world.

Brands: Nike, Adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Reebok

SHOP UNDEFEATED

Titolo

Titolo is a regular favourite of ours at D’Marge as they deliver the latest kicks time and time again when other places have seemingly sold out. Besides needing to figure out the currency conversion, everything else is pretty straight forward with international shipping available and regular sales ensuring you score a decent deal.

Brands: Nike, Adidas, Asics, Converse, Diadora, Le Coq Sportif, New Balance, Puma, Reebok, Saucony

SHOP TITOLO

MR PORTER

The online destination for those with deep pockets and a penchant for the luxurious need head only to MR PORTER. Most wouldn’t know but they also have a tight sneaker section which only stocks the good stuff – exclusive releases from Nike and Adidas along with some of Italy’s most luxurious sneaker names. You’ll need to move quick to pick up the shoes that are in demand as they don’t last long on MR PORTER.

Brands: Nike, Adidas, Lanvin, Paul Smith, Balenciaga, Tod’s, Acne Studios, Converse, Gucci, Valentino, Maison Margiela, Zegna

SHOP MR. PORTER

Sneakersnstuff

Hailing from Sweden is Sneakersnstuff, an online store which keeps up with the freshest trends without making it hard for customers. They offer a ridiculous range of shoes including exclusive models which is enough to keep any grown man with a sneaker fetish happy. Sales are also pretty common here so be sure to check back occasionally before paying for the shipping. You might score a better deal than you intended.

Brands: Adidas, Y-3, Asics, Converse, FILA, Le Coq Sportif, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok

SHOP SNEAKERSNSTUFF