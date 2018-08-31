We don’t see Ryan Gosling too often but when we do, it’s usually worth the wait.

Ryan once again ripped up the style rule book while walking the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the ‘First Man’ screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

Opting for a custom made Gucci white dinner jacket and white shirt (which is commonly a more formal option), Ryan decided to ditch the bow tie. Yes, he ditched the bow tie. Most of us would never do this, but when you’re Ryan Gosling and it’s your movie premier, you can do whatever you want. His look was paired with classic black patent leather shoes and black trousers.

So you ask, is it ever okay to ditch the bowtie when the dress code is black tie? In theory, no it isn’t, however if your dinner jacket and trouser combo is killer then you could get away with it.

We suggest trying this look at your next ‘no so formal’ black tie event.

