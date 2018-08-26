It was a short week of events going on around the world which meant many of the usual suspects were missing from this week’s style wrap.

Nonetheless a handful of men made it happen from Shawn Mendes’ dual toned Paul Smith suit at the VMAs to Henry Golding’s red carpet looks.

Joining the contingency of cool but not overly dressed guys this week was Queen actor Rami Malek, Michael Keegan-Key, Alex Rodriguez, Liam Payne and Justin Theroux in all his gun-slinging glory.

Hit the gallery now for a bit of style inspiration.