A knitted balaclava. Now that’s two words you don’t normally see in the same sentence let alone the current menswear scene.

Nonetheless, Mr. Fashionkilla himself A$AP Rocky stepped out for New York fashion week overnight rocking one. The American rapper who is known for his fashion-forward style showed up to Calvin Klein’s SS19 fashion show in a coat, white turtle neck and trousers all by the American label.

It was his arrival outside CK HQ that really captured attention though. Helping Rocky brave the cold was a knitted balaclava with baby, pink blue and yellow accents. Yes, those colours are correct. The question is, would you rock it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UpscaleHype (@upscalehype) on Sep 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

All quirky looks aside, Rocky did well with the 70s vibe turtleneck-trouser-Columbian boot combo. the latter of which helped add a bit of height to his frame.

Hit the gallery to see the many variations of A$AP Rocky in one night.

RELATED: Hottest Men’s Outerwear Brands To Help You Survive Any Winter