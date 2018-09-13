A knitted balaclava. Now that’s two words you don’t normally see in the same sentence let alone the current menswear scene.
Nonetheless, Mr. Fashionkilla himself A$AP Rocky stepped out for New York fashion week overnight rocking one. The American rapper who is known for his fashion-forward style showed up to Calvin Klein’s SS19 fashion show in a coat, white turtle neck and trousers all by the American label.
It was his arrival outside CK HQ that really captured attention though. Helping Rocky brave the cold was a knitted balaclava with baby, pink blue and yellow accents. Yes, those colours are correct. The question is, would you rock it?
All quirky looks aside, Rocky did well with the 70s vibe turtleneck-trouser-Columbian boot combo. the latter of which helped add a bit of height to his frame.
Hit the gallery to see the many variations of A$AP Rocky in one night.
