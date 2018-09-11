We Ranked The Best Aussie Credit Cards For Maximising Your Rewards Points

Whether you’re a CEO who bathes in cash and showers in french-pressed truffle oil or a recent graduate who wears their undies inside, outside, then back-to-front before washing them, we all have one goal in common: to maximise our savings.

Of course the best way to do this is to cut up your plastic IOU machine asap. However, life sometimes requires us to use, if not max out the plastic. We get that. But if you’re going to dance with the devil you’re going to need a guide.

Well, you’ve come to the right place. These are the best Aussie credit cards for maximising your rewards points, so that you can indulge in a few unearned holidays and still have a couple of shekels to rub together when you retire.

5. Qantas Premiere Everyday Mastercard

Lets you earn up to 40,000 bonus points

Complimentary overseas travel insurance

Linked to Qantas Frequent Flyer Rewards Program

0.75 points for every dollar you spend

$0 annual fee in your first year, $49 per annum thereafter

Good for low spenders who travel a lot

The Qantas Premier Everyday Mastercard is targeted at jet-setters who want to earn a decent amount of points, but who can’t afford a high annual fee. This card lets you earn up to 20,000 bonus Qantas Points each month when you spend at least $2,000 per month for the first 2 months ($4,000 total) from card approval. You can also, although the standard rate is 0.75, collect up to 1.75 Qantas Points per $1 spent on eligible purchases, all for a competitive annual fee of $49 (it’s free for the first year though).

4. American Express Velocity Escape

Gets you 1 point for every dollar you spend

$0 annual fee

No cap on how many points you can earn

Part of the Velocity Rewards Program

Great for money-savvy low spenders who travel often between Melbourne and Sydney

If you earn 40,000 dollars per year or more, you are eligible to apply for this bad boy, which has an interest free period of up to 55 days, an interest rate of 20.74% per annum on purchases, and offers refund and purchase protection, online fraud protection, emergency card replacement and global card support.

3. ANZ Frequent Flyer Black

75,000 bonus Qantas points when you spend $2,500 on eligible purchases in the first three months

75 bonus Status Credits when you buy and fly return with Qantas by 31 May 2018

$0 annual fee in the first year ($425 after)

Suited to medium spenders looking for maximum no. bonus points possible

You can’t apply for it unless you earn more than $75,000 per year.

When it comes to rewards and freebies, not much beats the ANZ Frequent Flyer Black. Not only do you earn 1 point per $1 you spend, there are also heaps of bonus points on offer, plus the chance to score sought after “status credits” (which determine your frequent flyer membership level) on your frequent flyer account—so you’ll be able to revel in the business class lounge, asap. Other extras include complementary travel insurance, Qantas Club Lounge visits and a concierge service. The only catch? This card is designed for relatively high earners, so there’s a steep annual fee after the first year.

2. American Express Explorer Credit Card

2 membership rewards points per $1 spent

$400 annual travel credit

50,000 bonus membership rewards points when you apply online and spend $1500 within the first three months

Suited to medium spenders looking to earn as many points as they can

Like the ANZ Frequent Flyer Black, The American Express Explorer card comes with a number of enticing freebies. These include: a yearly travel credit (which nicely cancels out the $395 annual fee), overseas travel insurance and smartphone screen repair cover. Unlike the ANZ Frequent Flyer Black, you get 2 points (as opposed to 1) for every $1 you spend. The Amex Explorer card can also be used with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay. And unlike some other providers, there are no restrictions on picking up supplementary cards to maximise your reward points.

1. Amex Ultimate Platinum

No limit on the number of points you can earn

Earn 3 points per $1 dollar you spend at restaurants in Australia

Earn 2 points for every dollar you spend on airlines and accommodation

Bonus $450 travel credit

Complimentary acess to over 1,200 airline lounges

Annual fee of $1,450

Must earn $100, 000 per year or more to apply

Great for high earners (and big spenders) who travel a lot

Not only does this card get you fast tracked to the higher tiers of leading hotel loyalty programs and allow you to transfer your points to any of the 10 major airline rewards programs you choose, but it also has no pre set spending limit and gives you 80,000 reward points just for signing up (if you spend $3,000 in your first three months as a customer). Put simply: this is the ultimate credit card for high earning Aussies who like to travel in style for both business and pleasure, and who aren’t averse to the odd spontaneous purchase (and can afford the hefty annual fee).

