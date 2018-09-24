Delicious Australian White Wines That Won’t Break The Bank & How To Find Them

Buying wine is like investing in art: if you know what you’re doing you could score a lucrative deal. Get it wrong, however, and you could waste a lot of money (and end up with an unsightly reminder on the wall). Obviously you aren’t spending as much money on a cheap bottle of white as you are on the work of the latest upcoming wannabe-Dali, but it still pays to learn how to spot a good deal when it’s staring you in the face (and even when it’s not). In order to do this we had a chat with Nick Stamford, Managing Director of MW Wines.

From what makes a great white wine to how to choose a great value bottle, here’s what he had to say.

D’Marge: How can you tell if you’re holding a good white wine, in the shop?

Nick: To choose a great bottle in store start with varietal, then region.

“There’s a reason Chardonnay and Riesling attract the most attention from wine lovers worldwide; they are without a doubt the two greatest white wine varietals – and lucky for us they both fare well here in Australia.”

I’d recommend a Chardonnay from Victoria in the Yarra Valley and Macedon or even down in Tassie where the cool climate means grapes are given time to ripen slowly on the vine, developing delicate fruit flavours. These aren’t your 1990s style big buttery chardonnays; it’s a leaner and crisper style – as has been perfected in France for many years.

Great Riesling can be found all over Tasmania but be sure to keep an eye out for bottles from Lower Derwent, Huon and Tamar valleys.

D’Marge: And how can you tell you’ve got what you paid for, once you crack open the bottle?

Nick: In the mouth you’re looking for good acid, almost sharp in your mouth – the opposite, a more velvet finish, is known as ‘flabby’ acid and won’t give you the refreshment you need in a summer white.

D’Marge: What Australian white wines would recommend that are good value for money?

Nick: (There are) two ends of the spectrum here.

Giaconda produce Chardonnay that is one of, if not the best, Australian white wine made. It is Grand Cru Burgundy quality wine at a fraction of the price. At $189 it might not seem like a bargain, but compared to the $600+ you’d be paying for the same quality out of France it’s a show stopper.

Giaconda: Chardonnay, 2014, $189

At the other end of the spectrum, Grosset in the Clare Valley are making similarly world class wines and their 2017 Alea Off Dry Riesling is one of the best under this label for just $35. This one’s great with food, or just to quench a thirst on a hot summer’s day.

Grosset: Alea Off Dry Riesling, 2017, $35

D’Marge: What Australian white wines would you recommend that are simply the best?

Nick: As scarce as they are sought after, Michael Dhillon’s Chardonnay under his label Bindi are widely considered some of the top white wines in Australia. The 2017 Bindi Wine Growers Kostas Rind Chardonnay is newly released and for those that are patient it’s an ideal wine to cellar for five to ten years. A must have in the collection for wine lovers.

Bindi: Kostas Rind Chardonnay, 2017, $63.

The Leeuwin Estate Art Series Chardonnay is a perfect special occasion wine. The Art Series are the Estate’s most opulent and age-worthy wines from each vintage, and with three years age the wine is showing concentrated and complex notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and hazelnuts amidst sweeter notes of nougat, sesame brittle and brioche. A perfect choice to impress.

Leeuwin Estate: Art Series Chardonnay, 2015, $125.

