Well here’s news. Bradley Cooper is alive and well and he’s just pulled off one of the coolest brown suits on the red carpet this year.

The award-winning actor attended the premiere of his latest film, ‘A Star Is Born’, alongside co-star Lady Gaga at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. What captured our attention (and it should do the same for you) is the 43-year-old’s immaculate brown suit with subtle Italian detailing.

Whilst brown isn’t the most popular colour in men’s suiting these days, if it’s done right it could look just as slick as a tried and tested grey or navy number – with extra points for being original with a touch of old school charm.

Cooper’s chocolate brown suit was devoid of any heavy accessorising and was polished off with a simple white shirt, navy tie, brown lace-ups and a beautifully tailored fit. As mentioned the fat lapels evoke a more Italian suiting style whilst double stacked side pockets gives the suit some extra detailing.

A closer look though will also reveal Cooper’s wristwear which helps to elevate the whole look – an IWC Big Pilot’s watch complete with a brown leather strap to perfectly match his suit.

Lads, we have a winner. If there are any other queries on how to correctly rock a brown suit, jump into the gallery where we’ve also included a few other men like Donald Glover and Joseph Gordon-Levitt who have braved the brown suit and conquered it.

