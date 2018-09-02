Cool Bangkok Hotels You Have To Experience At Least Once In Your Life

Frenetic. Frenzied. Dizzying. Harried. Chaotic. Crowded. Teeming.

The words used to describe Bangkok paint the city as a cacophony of gridlocked streets, hedonistic nightlife, and buzzing street food stalls. The Thai capital has long been known as the epicenter of Southeast Asia’s backpacking culture, a place where skint tourists can eat for cheap and get sloshed on Chang Classics before gawking at the sights of the red light districts.

But to confine Bangkok to such a limited characterisation is a mistake. The city is home to tranquil temples and expansive green spaces, as well as a glittering skyline that could give Blade Runner a run for its money.

It’s also home to a class of accommodation that defies the capital’s gritty side. Bangkok’s best hotels are sanctuaries where harmonious design and Thailand’s famous hospitality rule. Looking for the best of the best? You’ll find them below.

Oriental Residence

Sandwiched between the American and Dutch embassies in the bustling heart of the city centre, Oriental Residence is beloved by business travellers who refuse to sacrifice style for convenience. The sleek skyscraper houses 145 apartment-style suites – complete with serene white-on-white décor, fully functional kitchens, and a pillow menu to select the perfect cushy companion for your beauty rest. Be sure to stop by Savelberg, the in-house Michelin-starred eatery, and the fourth-floor swimming pool.

The Siam Pool Villa Courtyard

How does one describe The Siam’s exquisite Pool Villa Courtyard suites in a sentence? Try “East Asia meets F. Scott Fitzgerald”. Jazz Age aesthetics take centre stage in these one-bedroom retreats, which embody the era with Art Deco antiques and glossy monochrome accents. Villa guests may access a roof terrace for sunbathing and a courtyard garden with a plunge pool. The property’s most outrageous amenities include a speedboat, butler service, a culinary school, and a boxing ring.

Cabochon Hotel

A cabochon is a polished gemstone, and like its namesake, the Cabochon Hotel is a jewel in the crown of Bangkok accommodations. Old world charm meets contemporary comforts within its (many) French doors. Step through and be welcomed into a bygone colonial age where Hemingway’s ghost would be right at home sipping Scotch in the Library Bar. With only eight rooms available, Cabochon Hotel is a small but spectacular oasis of civility in the big city.

Ma Du Zi Hotel

Belying its central location in the trendy Sukhumvit district, Ma Du Zi Hotel goes to great lengths to feel intimate and exclusive. Only guests with reservations are allowed to enter the premises. Those granted admittance are greeted with a welcome drink and invited to explore their unique surroundings, a mix of Asian and European design influences inspired by the Thai-Chinese-Iranian family that owns the property. Amenities are modest, but include such highlights as in-room espresso machines, flexible check-in/check-out times, and infinity spa Jacuzzi bathtubs.

Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Unwind in an elegant guest room, cool off by the outdoor infinity pool, or sample charcuterie at the award-winning Italian restaurant – the Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok has something for all discerning travellers looking for a leisurely stay in the Thai capital. Upgrade to an Executive Room for complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, and meeting room access in the Executive Lounge.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Thailand’s culture, cuisine, history, and architecture come together to remarkable effect at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse. The newly-opened property has set its sights on becoming a key player in the city’s 5-star scene with 197 luxe guest rooms and 106 apartment-style suites. The rooms beautifully mix minimalism with traditional Thai details, but the real selling point is the hotel’s prime location on Surawong Road near the Chao Phraya River.

Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan – MGallery Collection

If Hemingway’s ghost is into bar hopping, the Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan is another hotspot he’s likely to frequent. The swanky space takes design cues from the golden age of travel and has spared no expense in recreating the Art Deco opulence of the era. Facilities include a 19th floor pool offering a bird’s eye view of the city skyline and a rooftop speakeasy serving premium cigars and top shelf spirits.

COMO Metropolitan Bangkok

Come to COMO Metropolitan Bangkok for the convenient CBD location, stay for the Michelin-starred dining, the outdoor terrace rain showers, and the extensive menu of spa and wellness offerings. The hotel’s generously sized rooms are amongst the largest in the city, and embrace a chic, comfortable brand of minimalism that is peaceful but not austere. The staff attitude is surprisingly unstuffy, considering they’re all sporting uniforms by Comme des Garçons.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

The Okura Prestige Bangkok ticks all the boxes: luxurious interiors, award-winning cuisine, Egyptian cotton sheets, flat screen TVs, and an infinity pool with dramatic city views. The hotel embraces its Japanese origins with details like origami cranes placed on guest beds and staff dressed in traditional kimonos. Guests may further immerse themselves in the theme with a Japanese high tea service or Japanese haute cuisine at Yamazato, which is regularly named one of Thailand’s best restaurants.

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Welcome to Banyan Tree Bangkok, an all-suite escape that looks like a James Bond set. A sexy rooftop bar offers some of the best views in the city, while guests who prefer to keep their feet on the ground can explore the tropical forest, waterfall, and turtle pond of the property’s Romsai Garden. Boredom is not an option – the hotel offers cooking classes, fitness sessions, river cruises, complimentary tuk-tuk service, and even a shopping companion to guide you through the capital’s myriad upscale retail options.

Ad Lib Bangkok

Ad Lib Bangkok is sweep-you-off-your-feet beautiful with impeccable service to match. You’ll find the boutique hotel hidden behind a curtain of banyan trees in an alley cul-de-sac, close to hectic Sukhumvit road but peacefully removed from it. Wood, glass, and marble interiors create a relaxed vibe that’s felt throughout the rooftop terrace, pool, gym, lounge, outdoor Jacuzzi and barbecue area. Notable amenities for the plusher rooms include all-you-can-stuff-on-your-bed pillows, free laundry and minibar items, and unlimited coffee delivered by the resident barista.

Hansar Bangkok

Hansar is an up-and-coming boutique hotel group that now operates four properties around Thailand. At Hansar Bangkok, guests experience a discreet, intimate environment and service that is helpful but unobtrusive. Everything is designed with effortlessness in mind, from the complimentary Wi-Fi and minibar, to the a la carte breakfast served with locally-sourced Elefin Coffee. The biggest challenge you’ll face at Hansar Bangkok is peeling yourself away from the cloud-like bed.

