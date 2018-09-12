When you’re home to the most famously over the top airport in the world, the bar for luxury is astronomically high.

An arrival in Changi Airport sets the tone for your time in Singapore – though there won’t always be an indoor waterfall and a butterfly garden, there will be plenty of sophisticated, showy, and borderline-insane experiences to snap home about. The cosmopolitan island nation was designed to blow minds and isn’t shy about doing it.

That ethos of excess extends to Singapore’s hotels, which run the gamut from glassy skyscrapers to quaint shophouses. For a luxe holiday in true Lion City style, check into one of the extraordinary establishments below.

The Fullerton Bay Hotel

Located right on the iconic Marina Bay, The Fullerton Bay Hotel was quick to make a name for itself as one of Singapore’s finest stays. The interiors are indulgently appointed and stunningly styled, courtesy of the keen eye of designer André Fu, but the real highlights of the property are outside. The rooftop infinity pool and The Lantern rooftop bar offer near-transcendent views of the waterfront and first row seats the laser shows at Marina Bay Sands.

The Warehouse Hotel

Restored warehouses are all the rage, but few have history as juicy as this one does. The Warehouse Hotel makes its home in a converted spice-trade godown in a neighbourhood once known as a hub of prostitution, gambling, opium dens, liquor distilleries, and secret societies. Though the area has cleaned up its act, the building has kept its industrial aesthetic intact and now delivers thoughtful hospitality to guests as a 37-room boutique hotel with a modern edge.

The Vagabond Club

You’ll find the art crowd (and art crowd wannabes) at The Vagabond Club. A vintage Art Deco building houses this tribute to the Parisian salons of yesteryear, a Jacques Garcia-designed eruption of plush fabrics, vivid florals, and dark hardwoods. Artworks of all kinds can be found throughout the space, which also hosts the city’s only artist-in-residence program. The Vagabond Club is a sensuous playground for the mysterious and mischievous.

Naumi Singapore

Approach the vine-clad metallic façade of Naumi Singapore and it’s instantly clear that you’re in for a treat. The vibe is posh but playful, with grounded earth tones in the rooms and quirky art installations in the public spaces. Facilities include a sizeable fitness room, an Indian restaurant, an infinity pool, and the guests-only Cloud 9 rooftop bar (where you’d be remiss not to sample at least one of the 17+ whiskies kept in stock).

Hotel NuVe Heritage

What Hotel NuVe Heritage lacks in rooms – there are only 19 – it makes up for in exceptionally personal service. A staff member is never far should you need a locals-only city tip or a re-up on the free juice in the lobby. All rooms are equipped with a Dulce Gusto coffee machine, massage shower, high-speed broadband, LG HD television with Apple TV, Bluetooth docking station, and complimentary (yes, alcohol too) gourmet mini-bars.

Six Senses Duxton

Six Senses Duxton makes the most of its prime placement in Singapore’s Chinatown. Acclaimed British designer Anouska Hempel transformed a row of colonial trading houses into a 49-room hotel brimming with Chinese and Malay accents. No two rooms are the same, but details like inlaid mother-of-pearl furniture, oversize fans, and Chinese heritage art ensure every corner of the space stays in theme. The hotel even employs a traditional Chinese doctor in lieu of a conventional spa.

YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road

The YOTEL brand reimagines the experience of luxury airline travel for a different segment of the tourism industry. Like its sister properties, YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road is an ultra-modern establishment featuring airline-style self-service check-in, rooms called “cabins”, complimentary coffee and tea, and a club lounge. Fortunately, the food bears no resemblance to its in-flight counterpart – YOTEL Singapore even brews its own craft beer.

M Social Singapore

Travellers have renowned interior designer Philippe Starck to thank for M Social Singapore. The hotel offers loft-style living in the heart of Robertson Quay. In-house restaurant Beast & Butterflies serves an East/West fusion menu to diners surrounded by chandeliers, lava lamps, video projections, and table-top TV screens. Surprisingly, that’s not the hotel’s quirkiest detail – that honour goes to AURA, the resident robot that roams the halls delivering room service.

Lloyd’s Inn

Boasting a modest 34-rooms in a quiet neighbourhood near the Orchard Road shopping district, Lloyd’s Inn is an oasis in the middle of the metropolis. Both the architecture and interior design use an obsessively minimalist visual language to explore the relationships between city, hotel, traveller and nature. While there’s little opulence or ornamentation, there’s plenty of monochromatic serenity, lush foliage, and friendly service. You’re guaranteed to leave feeling refreshed, with a few killer shots for Instagram.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

The details shine at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore. Guests rooms are outfitted with espresso machines, universal power outlets and USB charging ports, bluetooth speakers by Bose, L’Occitane bathroom amenities, and oversized windows that let in abundant natural light. Our favourite detail is the adults-only 11th floor that treats couples to a relaxed, intimate experience complete with mood lighting and daily chocolate service.

