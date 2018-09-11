Why Handmade Italian Accessories Are The Perfect Investment For Your Future

Mr. Salvatore Ferragamo found his own passion early on by becoming an apprentice shoemaker in Naples before branching out on his own.

When he arrived in California, Ferragamo started to create for Hollywood movies. His handmade cowboy boots and Roman and Egyptian sandals quickly made a name for themselves as some of the most beautiful and comfortable creations to ever grace an entertainer’s feet.

Soon enough Ferragamo would be known as the “shoemaker to the stars” with celebrities such as Cary Grant and Marilyn Monroe asking him for custom shoes for off-camera duties. This growing reputation further motivated Ferragamo to create shoes that offered the perfect fit, a standard of quality that was only achievable by the expert Italian craftsmen of Florence at the time.

Almost a century on the Ferragamo name still stands for what it had set out to achieve – showcasing fine Italian craftsmanship with a hint of Hollywood prestige to the world.