No, not the GOAT. An actual goat of the curry persuasion. Albeit this one’s still a baby so we’ll exclude it from the curry collective. For now.

Whilst Harry Styles’ previous campaign with the Italian label saw him loitering in a typical English fish and chip shop, his latest sees him frolicking amongst the farm animals in Rome.

The looks worn by the pop star and actor are a part of Gucci’s Men’s Tailoring Campaign for their Cruise 2019 collection. The photo series shows off the brand’s technical pieces along with the signature use of pattern, coloured jacquards, intarsia knits, patches and unusual proportion.

As for the quirky styling the brand is renowned for in recent times, you can credit creative director Alessandro Michele for that.