He’s the leading man of one of this year’s biggest box office hits but beyond Henry Golding‘s affluent on-screen persona lies something even cooler: bloody good dress sense.

At a recent screening of Crazy Rich Asians at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, Golding stepped out in a regal double breasted suit which David Beckham would be proud of. Golding’s dark grey suit was perfectly fitted around his frame and complemented with a light blue shirt and tie. It’s a classic cut and colour combination which makes for a textbook win in the menswear game.

And we can’t forget the Cartier Tank timepiece peeking through his sleeve. Again, textbook classicism in the menswear game done right. Further helping out the look are a polished pair of brown leather boots.

If there were any uncertainties on how a double breasted suit should be worn then ask no more – Henry Golding has answered that question.

