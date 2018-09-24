This feature has been produced in partnership with Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo’s story is a quintessential Hollywood love story in its own respect. It started with a passion for a heritage craft which led the brand to become one the industry’s most recognised names.
It was a rare marriage of Italian flair, artisan craftsmanship and the bright lights of Hollywood. Till this day, that unique relationship continues to stand strong in every shoe, bag and accessory bearing the Salvatore Ferragamo name.
Born In Italy, Refined In Hollywood
Mr. Salvatore Ferragamo found his own passion early on by becoming an apprentice shoemaker in Naples before branching out on his own.
When he arrived in California, Ferragamo started to create for Hollywood movies. His handmade cowboy boots and Roman and Egyptian sandals quickly made a name for themselves as some of the most beautiful and comfortable creations to ever grace an entertainer’s feet.
Soon enough Ferragamo would be known as the “shoemaker to the stars” with celebrities such as Cary Grant and Marilyn Monroe asking him for custom shoes for off-camera duties. This growing reputation further motivated Ferragamo to create shoes that offered the perfect fit, a standard of quality that was only achievable by the expert Italian craftsmen of Florence at the time.
Almost a century on the Ferragamo name still stands for what it had set out to achieve – showcasing the finest Italian craftsmanship with a hint of Hollywood prestige to the world.
Keeping It In The Family
The fact that the Salvatore Ferragamo company still belongs to the Ferragamo family after almost a hundred years in business is testament to its original mission.
Today the Salvatore Ferragamo name encompasses the most crucial aspects of luxury design through heritage, innovation and the creation of investment pieces made to last a lifetime.
Mysteries Of Signature Italian Design
Glance across some of Salvatore Ferragamo’s products and you’ll notice a ‘backwards horseshoe’ symbol called the Gancini logo. The Gancini motif was first used on a handbag back in 1969 and since then it has graced everything from belts to shoes to ties and scarves.
The meaning behind Gancini? A small metal hook or clasp for hanging various objects. Whilst the real reasoning behind this symbol was never understood, there’s been speculation from within that the Gancini represents the wrought-iron gate of Palazzo Spini Feroni, the home of Salvatore Ferragamo headquarters in Florence.
Innovation & Experimentation To Create Superior Products
Leather is one of the oldest materials known to human civilisation. Whilst its intrinsic properties of strength and durability are commonly known, Salvatore Ferragamo has never stopped experimenting with high quality leathers in order to enhance its application to its own portfolio of luxury goods – whether it’s shoes, sneakers, belts or bags.
Own A Slice Of History To Last A Lifetime
Innovation doesn’t stop there for Ferragamo. Experimentation is also applied to every shoe that leaves their workshop today. From the exceptional quality and construction of the Tramezza range to the non-typical materials found in their sneaker shoes, Salvatore Ferragamo creates a one-of-a-kind finish on fabrics that are being applied to their latest calfskin hybrid sneakers.
A Man's Timeless Classic
Classic Derby lines in an elegant, modern version. The lightly hammered calfskin features a semi-shiny finish with a nuanced colour for a refined look. Ideal to complete your casual outfits or suiting with a touch of style.
A New Era Of Sneaker Craft
The iconic shape of the lace-up sneaker set in a contemporary luxe design. The Derby sneaker in calfskin and nabuk sits cleanly on a rubber shark tooth sole. It makes for the perfect option during everyday use with casual outfits for a slick urban look.
Gancini Heritage Meets The Sneaker World
We’ve spoken about the significance of Ferragamo’s Gancini motif and now it makes its way onto the sneaker. The Gancini Sneaker Shoe features elastic laces embellished with a 3D Gancini symbol and a touch of colour on the back tongue and lace piping. The technical sole is characterised by the holographic signature and Gancini details – a perfect companion for any functional yet stylish daily outfit.
Leather Belts With A Touch Of Italian Flair
Salvatore Ferragamo’s curiosity towards experimentation extends into their belt range to ensure men have the wardrobe staple to capture attention for all the right reasons.
Their latest Gancini buckle belts have been created in a range of proportions and shapes using unique materials such as ruthenium, rhodium, a gold and nickel combination and even lightweight graphite.
The reversible nature of these belts also ensure a perfect pairing between your suits, ties and shoes. A truly luxurious and fashionable edge to any man’s wardrobe.
Adjustable & Reversible Gancini Belt
Versatile in any language, Ferragamo’s reversible belt is finished in calfskin and a Gancini buckle in lustrous nickel. The belt can equally enhance both your business suiting and off-duty looks. It’s also adjustable and can be cut to size for a custom fit.
Adjustable & Reversible Gancini Belt
Another variant of the Gancini belt is this hickory/black combination. Realised in soft but resistant calfskin with a semi-matte finish, this reversible belts is embellished with a gold Gancini buckle to add a touch of extravagance to any look. This belt is also adjustable and can be cut to size for a custom fit.
Small Leather Goods & Accessories To Accompany Your Greatest Journeys
Tradition and Italian craftsmanship can also be found in Ferragamo’s wallets, card cases and luggage tags which all utilise the same premium calfskin leather found across their leather offerings. The collection is polished off with a range of Gancini reinterpretations to appeal to any taste in personal style.
International Bifold Wallet
Wallets follow a man wherever he goes so it’s imperative that it’s crafted to last his greatest and furthest journeys. Ferragamo offers their elegant international bifold wallet crafted from calfskin and embellished with the iconic Gancini logo. Compact and functional, the leather companion offers several card slots and bill compartments to take on any task with style.
Luggage Tag
Never lose your valuable luggage in transit again with Salvatore Ferragamo’s strikingly elegant luggage tag embellished with the iconic Gancini symbol.
Round Frame Metal Sunglasses
Elevate your eyewear game with Salvatore Ferragamo’s round frame sunglasses. Made in Italy to exacting standards, the sunglasses feature a double metal bridge construction and full metal temples enriched by acetate inserts. Anti-UV and anti-scratch lenses ensures that functionality balances its style.