All eyes were on the John Elliott show during New York Fashion Week overnight and it was all about the three guys in the front row – and the runway clothes too.

Elliott’s SS19 collection drew in some big celebrity names but the trio who rocked the best streetwear were front and centre. LeBron James, Ben Simmons and Justin Bieber were all decked out in their own unique looks which featured some of the most hyped sneakers on the scene.

LeBron James opted for a JustDon denim shirt paired with Gucci jeans and a Hermes cap worn backwards. His footwear was an Undercover Lab x Nike collaboration in the React element 87 silhouette. Ben Simmons meanwhile wore fitted jeans with rolled cuffs, Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 “Animal” sneakers and a Guess fanny pack.

Justin Bieber meanwhile wore a sleeveless shirt with oversized legged trousers, a Lakers cap and Off-White x Jumpman23 sneakers.

So there you have it. Three unique looks with three unique sneaker styles. The take away message from this? Bright colours are in.

Thankfully we’ve also got a guide on how to pull it off.

