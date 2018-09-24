A quality denim shirt is a wardrobe staple for any man. The problem though is how to find one that’s suitable for both casual and smart casual dress occasions. We personally prefer blue washed denim shirts as they’re softer and are better paired with chinos and if you must, denim jeans.

Whilst acceptable, Double denim (Canadian tuxedo) is bloody hard to get right. If you must, try dark almost black jeans and a washed denim shirt on top and trial the contrasting tones from there. If your tops and bottoms match then you’ve taken it too far.

In this selection of eight denim shirts you’ll find them ranging from cheap to insanely expensive, so there should be something for everyone’s tastes. It’s a great starting point with brands like Nudie Jeans, Lee Jeans and Farah before moving into more high end territory like Acne, A.P.C. and Balmain.

