Men’s shaved hairstyles have been knocking about since the days soldiers were fighting it out on the battlefield but came into modern fashion when celebrities like David Beckham were rocking it on the football field.

Following on from Beckham, the hairstyle really gained momentum when other celebrities and many of the World Cup players like Ronaldo and Neymar abandoned their long locks for a cropped and shaved do that’s slightly longer on top. Today, the crew cut has morphed into hybrid men’s shaved hairstyles that have a little more body, texture and movement but offer simplicity and extremely easy styling options.

We’ve curated a gallery with over 40 images that will give you some inspiration if you’re looking to go the shaved haircut / hairstyle.

If you’re feeling really adventurous perhaps get yourself some rad Vanilla Ice inspired patterns shaved into the side. Or not.

Men’s Shaved Hairstyles: Tips & Tricks

Shaved hair seems like pretty simple style to achieve, right? Well, it depends on whether you’re man who cares about the hair on his head, no matter how little of it there is, or one who is all about fuss-free styling. If you’re keen to make your shaved or fade hairstyle look it’s best, check out these simple tips and tricks.

Using a water-based high-hold pomade, slick back the sides of the hair. Take a blow dryer and set to high heat. Using a round brush, start at the back of the head and roll the brush backwards while pushing the hair forward and upward. Proceed section by section, blow drying the brushed hair at the same time. Continue up to the hairline, brushing the hair forward and up while blow drying, then spend some extra time at the very front for extra volume. The hair should be pointed upwards at about a 60-degree angle. Take a quarter sized amount of the same water-based pomade and work it through the top of the hair, maintaining the height and shape from the blow dryer. Finish off with a blast of hairspray, applied about 10 inches from the head.

MEN’S SHAVED HAIRSTYLES EXPERT TIP – Phoenix Thompson, lead hairstylist, American CREW Australia

We are welcoming the change in style at the moment. But never fear, the high taper shaved look is still in, guys are just not wearing it quite as slick and groomed, embracing some more height and texture on top.

Ask your barber or hairdresser for a high taper with scalp exposure. This look achieves a more masculine head shape if you have a little weight build up towards the round of the head. Disconnection on top is cool, but ask for the crown to be blended for a square profile.

This haircut allows for a change in styling when appropriate, which makes it super versatile. It can be worn neatly styled for work, and a change in finish for the weekend is only a product choice away.

Dry in American CREW Firm Hold Gel for the foundation of this style, followed by American CREW Grooming Cream for a high shine finish, or American CREW Defining Paste for a more matte effect with texture.

