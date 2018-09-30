They say time is money and in the case of Montblanc’s latest boutique, the old saying has taken a rather literal approach.

Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre this week welcomed Montblanc’s seventh swanky boutique in the country and to mark the occasion, they’ve rolled out some of their most intriguing novelties ever created – a stopwatch worth AU$52,820 and a writing instrument (don’t-call-it-a-pen) worth AU$49,000.

As mind-boggling as those figures are, there’s actually a bit of heritage and craftsmanship built into these hero pieces from the German luxury label.

The Montblanc TimeWalker Chronograph Rally Timer Counter is limited to 100 pieces worldwide and comes as a re-imagination of the famous Rally Timer stopwatch produced by Minerva for recording the golden years of road racing during the 1930s.

What you’re getting in a luxury stopwatch:

An innovative piece that can be transformed and used three ways: wristwatch, pocket watch and dashboard clock

Converting it to a wristwatch and vice-versa involves attaching the black leather calf strap included or folding the strap attachments under the case and turning the case from 3 to 9 o’clock

A hefty 50mm case that’s been machined from grade-two titanium with a brushed satin finish

Knurled finishing on the case with black DLC details

Opened caseback mimicking the shape of a car grill that reveals the in-house manually-wound monopusher chronograph calibre MB M16.29

Chronograph functions including 30-minute counter at 12 o’clock and small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock

A red chronograph second hand running along a tachymeter scale to calculate speeds over fixed distances

50 hour power reserve

Hand-crafted finishings including the Côtes de Genève stripes, inner angles, circular graining and bevelling

30 metre water resistance

If watches aren’t your thing, you can fork out a similar amount of coin on one of the brand’s famed fountain pens, the limited edition Heritage Rouge & Noir Spider Metamorphosis which features a solid gold nib – slightly more up-market than that quad-coloured biro you used to rock in high school.

Montblanc’s latest boutique is now open in Victoria’s Chadstone Shopping Centre, 1341 Dandenong Road.