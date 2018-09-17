Motorclassica Gears Up To Show Off The Southern Hemisphere’s Finest Vintage Cars

This feature has been produced in partnership with Motorclassica

There’s your mother’s prized jewels which no one wants, and then there’s the Southern Hemisphere’s most priceless vintage cars all rolling into one place.

We know which one we’d take.

Motorclassica is once again on the horizon and this year will be the most captivating show yet with over 160 ultra-rare prestige cars from prominent collections in Australia and beyond.

Attendees of the event, also known as the Australian International Concours d’Elegance, will be treated to:

Art deco cars

Cadillacs

Australian Grand Prix winners

Micro cars

Pre-OPEC oil crisis American supercars

Harley-Davidson Panhead and Triumph Bonneville motorcycles

Corporate displays from Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Porsche and more

Sound like your kind of party? It certainly will for over 20,000 other motoring enthusiasts too. The event will be complemented with fine food and wine under the dome of the iconic Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne.

Motorclassica Dates: 11 – 14 October 2018

Tour Classica: Thursday 11 October from 10am

Public Show Days: 12 – 14 October 2018

D’Marge readers can purchase adult general admission tickets at a discounted price by using the promo code ‘DMARGE’ at the checkout.