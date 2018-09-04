THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Panerai Brings The Deep Blue Sea To Its New Radiomir 1940 3 Days Watches

A thousand shades of the blue sea sounds like 999 shades too many, but this is the latest from Panerai’s Radiomir 1940 3 Days collection.

The standout feature you need to know about for this release?

A striking new dial design across the models which features a tonal blue that is tinged darker on the outer section and gradually lighter towards the centre. This aesthetic appointment created by Panerai’s ‘satiné soleil’ workmanship not only makes for an elegant timepiece but also ensures that legibility isn’t compromised with the brighter numeral markings.

Five models will come under the new collection with a variation of sizes, case material and functions. The Radiomir 1940’s signature cushion case remains across all five models as well as a blue alligator strap with contrasting beige sewing. There’s also the option of a spare blue rubber strap across all models, or a blue fabric one for the 42 mm model.

These are the key features of each timepiece.

PAM00932

Case: 47mm AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: In-house hand-wound mechanical, P.3000 calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds
Power reserve: 72 hours
Water resistance: 100 metres

PAM00933

Case: 42mm AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: In-house automatic mechanical P.4000 calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds
Power reserve: 72 hours
Water resistance: 100 metres

PAM00934

Case: 45mm 18 ct. polished red gold.
Movement: In-house automatic mechanical P.4000 calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds
Power reserve: 72 hours
Water resistance: 50 metres

PAM00945

Case: 45 mm, AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: In-house automatic mechanical, P.4001 calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, second time zone 24h indicator, circular power reserve indicator on the back, seconds reset
Power reserve: 72 hours
Water resistance: 100 metres

PAM00946

Case: 45 mm, AISI 316L polished steel
Movement: In-house automatic mechanical, P.4002 calibre
Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, date, second time zone, 24h indicator, power reserve indicator, seconds reset
Power reserve: 72 hours
Water resistance: 100 metres

