The photoshopped guy has done it again. Those who thought Ryan Gosling had retired from the red carpet style awards were proven wrong. The 37-year-old actor turned up to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival overnight in a plaid suit paired with a knitted v-neck sweater.

The colours also matched perfectly with the red, white and blue check pattern on the suit providing a great contrast to the tri-colour motif and piping on the knitted sweater. It’s a bit of French, a touch of British and a whole lot of cool for a pared down look. Gosling also paired the suit with polished black lace-ups.

Eagle-eyed watch fans would have noticed a slight oversight though. Given that Gosling was at the press conference for his latest film First Man where he plays Neil Armstrong, he wasn’t wearing an OMEGA – the first watch on the moon.

Instead Gosling opted for his own Rolex Air King on a yellowed 3-6-9 dial – a classic piece for a semi-classic look.

Hit the gallery to see how Gosling wore his plaid suit or polish up your suit knowledge with our rookie’s guide to knowing your fabric patterns and styles.