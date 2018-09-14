TAG Heuer Goes Carbon With Two Of Their Most Famous Watches

TAG Heuer call it their Carbon Series but we’d like to keep it simple and just call it sexy as hell.

The lightweight material born from aeronautics and commonly used in race cars has finally made its way into two of TAG Heuer’s most popular models – the Aquaracer and the Monaco by Bamford Watch Department.

Aquaracer

The Carbon Series Aquaracers models will come in a choice of three hues, blue, yellow or rose gold, with each one limited to 750 pieces worldwide. The casing is where the beauty lies with a 41mm black PVD-covered titanium case surrounded by a striking carbon bezel. The dial however unfortunately is not carbon – it’s faux carbon. Nonetheless it’s a lighter piece when compared to the standard Aquaracer whilst still boasting the same level of robustness.

Price: Rose Gold- $5,300, Yellow – $5,250, Blue – $5,250

References: WBD218A.FC6445 (rose gold), WBD218B.FC6446 (yellow), WBD218C.FC6447 (blue)

Movement: Automatic Calibre 5

Fucntions: Hours, minutes, seconds and date

Case: 41mm titanium covered in black PVD

Bezel: Carbon and matt black PVD steel

Caseback: Grade 5 titanium covered with black PVD

Dial: Grey SuperLuminova indexes

Water Resistance: 300m

Strap: Black nylon with contrast stitiching

Monaco by Bamford Watch Department

Not that it needed any sort of reinvention but as a motorsport-inspired timepiece, it was only a matter of time before the iconic model was reimagined in carbon fibre. And looking after those duties is Bamford Watch Department who have done a stellar job.

The carbon Monaco sees the Swiss watchmaker teaming up with the British watch customisation name for the first time ever. As a result, fans will get a solid carbon case paired with a slick black dial offset with aqua blue chronometers. Makes us swoon just talking about it.

Price: $10,600

Reference: CAW2190.FC6437

Movement Automatic Calibre 11

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, small seconds, chronograph minute counter

Case: 39mm square in carbon

Dial: Opaline black with blue SuperLuminova indexes and counters

Crown: Black polished with Heuer logo

Caseback: Steel with black PVD coating with special “Monaco Bamford” engraving and limited edition number

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Strap: Black alligator leather and rubber interior

Want To Swim With The Sharks?

The duo of have been released as a TAG Heuer boutique and online exclusive only so those keen better move quick.

TAG Heuer Australia are celebrating the series release by offering the first ten buyers of the Aquaracer 300M Carbon Series from their Australian boutiques a chance to swim with the sharks. The experience is exclusive to Australian TAG Heuer boutiques only, located in Sydney, Melbourne, Chadstone, Brisbane and Pacific Fair.