TAG Heuer Goes Carbon With Two Of Their Most Famous Watches

TAG Heuer call it their Carbon Series but we’d like to keep it simple and just call it sexy as hell.
The lightweight material born from aeronautics and commonly used in race cars has finally made its way into two of TAG Heuer’s most popular models – the Aquaracer and the Monaco by Bamford Watch Department.
Aquaracer
The Carbon Series Aquaracers models will come in a choice of three hues, blue, yellow or rose gold, with each one limited to 750 pieces worldwide. The casing is where the beauty lies with a 41mm black PVD-covered titanium case surrounded by a striking carbon bezel. The dial however unfortunately is not carbon – it’s faux carbon. Nonetheless it’s a lighter piece when compared to the standard Aquaracer whilst still boasting the same level of robustness.
Price: Rose Gold- $5,300, Yellow – $5,250, Blue – $5,250
References: WBD218A.FC6445 (rose gold), WBD218B.FC6446 (yellow), WBD218C.FC6447 (blue)
Movement: Automatic Calibre 5
Fucntions: Hours, minutes, seconds and date
Case: 41mm titanium covered in black PVD
Bezel: Carbon and matt black PVD steel
Caseback: Grade 5 titanium covered with black PVD
Dial: Grey SuperLuminova indexes
Water Resistance: 300m
Strap: Black nylon with contrast stitiching
Monaco by Bamford Watch Department
Not that it needed any sort of reinvention but as a motorsport-inspired timepiece, it was only a matter of time before the iconic model was reimagined in carbon fibre. And looking after those duties is Bamford Watch Department who have done a stellar job.
The carbon Monaco sees the Swiss watchmaker teaming up with the British watch customisation name for the first time ever. As a result, fans will get a solid carbon case paired with a slick black dial offset with aqua blue chronometers. Makes us swoon just talking about it.
Price: $10,600
Reference: CAW2190.FC6437
Movement Automatic Calibre 11
Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, small seconds, chronograph minute counter
Case: 39mm square in carbon
Dial: Opaline black with blue SuperLuminova indexes and counters
Crown: Black polished with Heuer logo
Caseback: Steel with black PVD coating with special “Monaco Bamford” engraving and limited edition number
Water Resistance: 100 metres
Strap: Black alligator leather and rubber interior
Want To Swim With The Sharks?
The duo of have been released as a TAG Heuer boutique and online exclusive only so those keen better move quick.
TAG Heuer Australia are celebrating the series release by offering the first ten buyers of the Aquaracer 300M Carbon Series from their Australian boutiques a chance to swim with the sharks. The experience is exclusive to Australian TAG Heuer boutiques only, located in Sydney, Melbourne, Chadstone, Brisbane and Pacific Fair.