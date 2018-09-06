Every man needs a clean, cool collection of basic t-shirt…. It’s a part of life.

There’s no stylish man who doesn’t appreciate a fine suit, but the humble t-shirt is another story. Even the most well-dressed gent has been guilty of treating his tees as an afterthought. They’re purchased in bulk, sometimes several to a single package, with little regard for colour and even less for make or material. They’re stuffed in drawers, thrown on floors, and balled up in corners. Until they need replacing, we barely register them as an actual article of clothing.

So are we really making the most of one of fashion’s most dependable essentials? Certainly not. It’s time the basic tee got the respect it deserves, so today we’re putting it in the spotlight with a t-shirt inspiration guide.

