There’s no shortage of sportswear out there that we can describe as unflattering. So much of it is terribly designed, drowning in distracting logos, overly focused on functionality and completely neglecting of the aesthetic appeal of cycling brands.

Fortunately, a few cycling companies today have their heads screwed on right and are beginning to show that sometimes simplicity can rule in design. These are eleven of the best cycling brands men need to know for their next epic ride.