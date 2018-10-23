Breitling Premier Chronograph 42 Is A Throwback That Will Make You Swoon

Breitling have unveiled five new models from their Premier collection but only one catches our attention – the Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42 you see before you.

The new timepiece marks a special tribute from the Swiss watchmaker as the reintroduction of a name which first debuted in 1940. In its first iteration, the Premier collection was a move which saw the aviation watch name move away from the air and sea to design a collection inspired by the land. As such, it was the first wave of Breitlings to offer style, elegance and performance in a fashion-forward piece.

Today that same name and design code has been resurrected in the Brietling Premier collection.

The Premier B01 Chronograph 42 model comes in two dial colours, silver and blue, and a 42mm stainless steel case with transparent caseback.

The movement inside is the in-house developed Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 complete with chronometer-certification and a power reserve of over 70 hours.

This movement affords hours, minutes and seconds functions alongside a date window at 6 o’clock, a chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock and a small second sub-dial at 9 o’clock.

The watch is nicely polished off with a choice of either a black nubuck strap, alligator leather strap or a stainless-steel bracelet.