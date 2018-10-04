It was only last year that Christian Bale was spotted lurking around town looking rather drab and and overweight in a tracksuit. He’d eventually champion this look with a very dad-bod friendly rotation of baggy trousers, button-up shirts and camo cargo pants. We’re not kidding. See the gallery for evidence.

Well thankfully all that hard work of letting himself go didn’t go in vain as today the world got to see the chameleon’s finest work yet. The trailer for VICE, depicts the story of the rise of American vice president Dick Cheney – played by a realistically overweight and bald Christian Bale.

It’s a far cry from the rippling physique of his Dark Knight days but there’s no doubting Bale’s method acting ability which often sees him yo-yo-ing in weight for different roles.

Watch the trailer for the VICE below.