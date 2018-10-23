Much like you might not expect Adelaide to have a Mediterranean climate (spoiler: it does), you could also be forgiven for thinking that in a city where 20 minutes is enough to get from one side to the other, there would not be an abundance of world class hotels. Granted: Australia’s 5th largest city is no old-world Barcelona, but Gaudi would still be proud of these designer stays, which (as their reviews show) live up to even the most high minded tourist’s expectations.

Whether you’re there for a wine tour and a wedding, or just to experience its laid back vibe (and discover its history as one of the nation’s only cities not to have sprung from a penal colony), you’ll find Adelaide is elegant, refined, and proud. Adelaide also has mining and agriculture scenery, magnificent private mansions and grand public buildings, modern high-rises, museums, galleries, botanical gardens, opera, and a vibrant live music scene. Oh and if the urban attractions aren’t your jam: parklands ring the city, while the countryside (and the beach) are just 20 minutes away. So work out what your priorities are, and pick your hotel wisely.

Mayfair Hotel

With its rooftop bar, comfy-as-anything beds and friendly staff, Adelaide’s Mayfair hotel is known for its boutique style. Located in the heart of the city—overlooking Rundle Mall—this luxurious stay also offers free WiFi, a restaurant and lounge bar. Each and every bedroom offers stylish décor and a 55-inch flat-screen TV. More active-wearing guests can enjoy the hotel’s onsite fitness centre, while those that have an eye for culture will appreciate the Mayfair’s unique history—it is set within a heritage-listed, renovated building. And for those that want to get their artsy-fartsy on, the Art Gallery of South Australia is just 200m away, the Adelaide Convention Centre is a mere 3 minute drive, and the Adelaide Oval, Parliament House and the Airport are only 6 km away.

Book @ Booking.com From $229 per night.

InterContinental Adelaide

The InterContinental Adelaide, situated on the banks of the River Torrens (conveniently opposite Adelaide’s festival and convention centres, and the casino) offers guests gun-barrel city views. Looking inwards there’s a spacious, ergonomically designed work area with high-speed internet access, and a luxurious, marble bathroom. Then, opening the door and walking up (or down) the stairs you’ll find the hotel’s signature restaurant, an award-winning Japanese restaurant (both with extensive wine lists), an Atrium Lounge, live entertainment and a health centre. Nothing outlandish: just classic, trusty InterContinental style.

Book @ Booking.com From $158 per night.

Miller Apartments

Just a stone’s throw from Adelaide’s renowned Rundle Mall, the award winning Miller Apartments offer stylish, self-contained accommodation and friendly service. In addition to unlimited free WiFi so that you can #gram to your heart’s content, the Miller Apartments come with fully equipped kitchen, separate living area, cable TV, writing desk and individually controlled air conditioning. Not bad, considering you also get a charge-back service at various restaurants nearby, a well-equipped fitness room, and secure on-site parking thrown in. Stay here if you value your independence, and are planning on visiting tourist attractions like the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Convention Centre, Rundle Mall shopping precinct as well as the new entertainment hub of the West End.

Book @ Booking.com From $135 per night.

Pullman Adelaide

Hindmarsh Square in the heart of Adelaide’s city centre just wouldn’t be the same without Pullman’s hotel. 15-minutes from local attractions like Rundle Street’s fashion boutiques and humming cafe culture, it’s also worth noting that the Pullman’s is just a 45-minute drive to the Barossa Valley and Mclaren Vale. A luxury hotel, each of its 308 rooms feature comfortable, modern decor and offer deluxe amenities such as an ergonomic work-desk, an LCD TV with cable channels and luxurious bedding. And if you’re willing to splash out (or if you’re there on business and can file it under “expenses”) some even have furnished balconies. For those that like to sweat, there is a lap pool and a state of art fitness centre. For those that prefer to gorge themselves silly indulge—you can either dine indoors or alfresco at the Salt restaurant and bar. In terms of ambience, Pullman Adelaide overlooks the gardens of Hindmarsh Square—a leafy and peaceful precinct.

Book @ Booking.com From $134 per night.

The Playford

Exquisite food. Rare wine. Sleek artistry. The Playford brings together a rich tapestry of South Australia’s best features, with a panache for service and genuine hospitality. Reckon you deserve it? Spoil yourself with a stay at Australia’s most awarded boutique hotel. Revel in the luxury of the Playford’s elegant suites while you enjoy Adelaide’s number one arts, culture and entertainment precinct. Splash out on the studio spa suite while you’re at it (if you’re looking to treat yourself to something even more fancy).

Book @ Booking.com From $200 per night.

The Watson

Set against the backdrop of the verdant tree-tops of Walkerville, The Watson overlooks the majestic Adelaide hills. This boutique stay offers open plan self contained suites, an onsite restaurant, a 25 metre lap pool, a gym, and long term “residence” apartments, for those who—literally—can’t bring themselves to leave. Not only have they got the ambience just-so, but they have also nailed the essentials: guests rave about the comfy beds, friendly staff and great location. And at $139 per night it’s great value for money.

Book @ Booking.com From $139 per night.

The Soho Hotel

Forget London’s dimly lit red-light district: Adelaide’s Soho Hotel’s heated rooftop pool is where the party’s at. This boutique hotel, situated in the fashionable east end of Adelaide, gives you easy access to the cosmopolitan dining and shopping precinct of Rundle Street—and the charming Hutt Street area, with it’s historic cottages and leafy streets. Whether it’s business or pleasure, or whether you stay in a ‘basic’ studio room or a lavish spa suite, it doesn’t matter: each Soho Hotel room comes equipped with bi-folding windows, a DVD Player, a large flat screen TV, a VOIP phone, a sitting area, extensive toiletries, T2 teas, Robert Timms coffee, an in room mini bar, a hairdryer, iron & ironing board, desk & complimentary WIFI.

Book @ Booking.com From $139 per night.

Southern Ocean Lodge

One word: extravagant. If you’re looking for the ultimate Adelaide coastal experience, unfettered views of nature, and jaw dropping luxury, the Southern Ocean Lodge is the place to be. An eco lodge that “treads lightly” on scrub-covered dunes above the sea, this luxe Kangaroo Island hotel is a designers dream. Key features include solitude, serenity and privacy. Outside what’s been coined, “Australia’s Galapagos” awaits, where you’ll find everything from kangaroos and seals to wild beaches and spectacular coastal rocks. There are five standards of rooms here, with the “super-private” Osprey Suite, being pick of the bunch. Epic vistas, separate sunken lounge, freestanding oval handmade stone bath and terrace spa, plus state-of-the-art audiovisual gadgets (including a laptop) are just some of the features on offer. And the other end of the spectrum isn’t too shabby either: there are 11 Flinders Suites with dreamy day-beds for terrace chilling, and five Ocean Retreats with fabulous freestanding tubs and fireplaces.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $2,200 per night.

