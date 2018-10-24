Hobart offers a unique Tassie blend of heritage, scenery and culture, with a gamut of activities and attractions nearby. Quaintly set (at various vantages) amongst the foothills of Mt Wellington, these Hobart hotels combine old school charm with modern living expectations (and technology), against a backdrop of rare natural beauty. Little wonder, then, that you want to visit.

But where to stay?

From Spartan luxury to designer cribs, Hobart has the perfect hotel for you. Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, check out our quick guide to some of the coolest hotels in Hobart—we highly recommend giving them a shot next time you’re in town.

The Henry Jones Art Hotel

Luxury elliptical spas bubble underneath rough-sawn timber trusses. Blackwood-lined boardrooms make way for stately, indulgent suites. Forget what you know about crossroads: at the intersection of history and art lies the Henry Jones Hotel. This creation has breathed new life into Hobart’s oldest waterfront warehouses—as Australia’s first dedicated art hotel. Located in Hunter Street—a formerly industrial precinct—the hotel exudes modern flair, while paying tribute to its working class origins. These days the precinct hums with galleries, award-winning restaurants, bars and cafes, all of which the Henry Jones Hotel captures, along with the bustling port with Mount Wellington beyond.

Book @ Booking.com From $270 per night.

The Old Woolstore Apartment Hotel

Don’t let the name fool you: The Old Woolstore is no tired barn. From studio apartments to deluxe spa suites there are options to suit everyone from honeymooning couples and holiday-makers to business travellers. The heritage listed façade of a turn-of-the-century wool storage and treatment facility means these rooms possess a timeless charm, tastefully synthesised with modern comfort. A great option if you want easy access to Hobart’s waterfront and CBD. Oh and you may rest (pun unfortunately intended) assured that all levels of accommodation include a minibar, deluxe bath amenities, room service, complimentary Internet and access to 24-hour reception services.

Book @ Booking.com From $139 per night.

MACq 01 Hotel

You step out onto the balcony and feel the Hobart waterfront’s breeze—the same one that thousands of historical characters, each with an intriguing story to tell, have felt. The MACq 01 Hotel is a storytelling accommodation set in the place the Mouheneenner people fished and forged dreams in the Derwent shallows; where Europeans first set foot on Van Diemen’s Land, and where an industry was born amongst Hunter Island’s hustle. Today, this area is home to MACq 01, a boutique hotel of informal luxury. From the Hunter Street rooms to the Premium Waterfront Suite, each aspect of this hotel harbours an authentic Tasmanian character.

Book @ Booking.com From $310 per night.

The Islington Hotel

If you’re after the comforts of home away from home, a well-tended garden and stunning views of Mount Wellington, the Islington Hotel is the place to be. Islington is homely and historic. Nestled in the exclusive enclave of South Hobart, slightly removed from the city with amazing views of the region and its shifting moods, this award winning hotel is the epitome of opulance, offering levels of personal service that will have you unwinding from the stresses of life as soon as you arrive. Bestowed with with fine art and furnished with antiques, The Islington Hotel is for those who seek the very best service, with a serene, luxe and tranquil ambience.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $460 per night.

Mona Pavillions Hotel

The embodiment of avant-guard architecture, the smart, multi-tasking MONA Hotel is almost like a living, breathing organism whose riverside pavilions enable you to relax in ultra contemporary style. Featuring original art, a winery, a private museum, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool, a sauna and ‘alternative festivals,’ a stay at the Mona Hotel Pavillions is every culture vulture, foodie, gadget head and style fiend’s dream come true. Bonus: “flirtatious” guests get to check out later, on the house (if you don’t believe us, check out their website).

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $700 per night.

Salamanca Wharf Hotel

Boutique self contained apartments in the heart of Hobart offer their visitors excellent comfort and convenience, all within one of the historic and picturesque precincts in Australia. Entering one of our rooms is like being invited into the beautiful and comfortable sanctuary of an adventurous friend. Replete with studio rooms, premium apartments and a loft penthouse, the Salamanca Wharf Hotel provides you with everything you need to have an independent, luxurious stay—which may explain why it has been named a ‘Stellar Stays’ property, earning a place among the top 3% of over 800,000 properties worldwide.

Book @ Booking.com From $235 per night.

Maylands Lodge

Close enough to the city for when you want to explore, but far enough away to breathe easy when you want to escape, Marylands is an urban lodge that will satisfy a diverse range of needs. The love child of a merchant “son of a convict”, a legendary architect, an iconic department store and The Salvation Army, Maylands’ history is as diverse as it is intriguing. And having opened just a couple of months ago, if you visit soon you might be one of the first to find out why. Known for their spirit of generosity, the Marylands Lodge is seriously ’boutique,’ which creates a welcome aesthetic contrast with the Heritage property it is set within.

Book @ Booking.com From $191 per night.

Avalon City Retreat

City slickers on tour with cash to burn and a penchant for Sup’d up penthouses and insane views will love Hobart’s Avalon City Retreat. And this is no stock standard getaway: the Avalon City Retreat is a luxury, modular designed ‘Omnipod’ cantilevered off each end of an 1967 architecturally designed office tower. So to say it is “spectacular” would be putting it mildly. Other words that spring to mind? Eclectic, deluxe, and classy, hence their decision to install a modest TV (“It isn’t big because we are not bogans… Avalon City Retreat is built for sharing, quiet noise, celebrations, contemplating, dreaming, cuddling and fun). In terms of food you can either cook for yourself, or if the mood takes you: call Rocky from the Astor Grill, who will deliver your dinner right to the hotel rooftop. Now that’s a dinner to remember…

Book @ Booking.com From $680 per night.

RELATED: Cool Things To Do In Hobart – A Gentleman’s City Guide