Some say Perth lacks the hip accommodation found in more pretentious larger Australian cities, but lately the top crop of hoteliers have taken this coastal city’s hospitality game to a whole new level.

Of course, we still have the standard-bearers that pamper guests in five-star style, year in, year out. But what you might not be aware of is that we now have a bunch of boutique trailblazers opening new urban escapes for discerning jetsetters to call home.

Giant multinational hotel chains are no longer the only places offering sophistication, class and luxury, so next time your travels take you to Western Australia’s best-known jewel, check out (and check into) one of these cool Perth hotels.

Como The Treasury

Contemporary on the inside, historic on the outside: Como The Treasury is a sanctuary of chic, featuring 48 rooms of bright and airy luxury. Situated in the newly revitalised, historic heart of Perth, Como The Treasury is set within state buildings dating from the mid 19th ­century, enabling you to soak up the culture and relax simultaneously. Como The Treasury also offers you an updated take on indulgence, by way of two restaurants, a bar and the world­ renowned COMO Shambhala wellness therapy centre. In a city where there’s a fair amount of hustle and bustle, The Treasury also provides an elegant, restful base from which to explore the wilder lures of Western Australia.

Book @ Mr & Mrs Smith From $445 per night.

Tribe

Spread out over Perth’s CBD, Tribe boasts views for days and is designed for the switched-on modern traveller. Their “contemporary design at a fair price” philosophy is a refreshing one (you’ll be loathe to go back to the overpriced boutiques and out-dated services of their competitors), and there are no hidden extra fees, plenty of perks, free wifi, beds & amenities that make you feel comfier than you are at home—and the hotel is engineered so that there is a sociable atmosphere with privacy when you need it. Not bad, hey?

Book @ Booking.com From $139 per night.

Crown Metropol Perth

At the Crown Metropol Perth, indoor, outdoor and kid-friendly pools provide hours of entertainment, while the sought after ‘Pavilion’ offers the ultimate in poolside luxury. Situated on the banks of the Swan River, with panoramic views over the Perth city skyline, the Crown Metropol Perth offers refined, luxe accommodation. And it’s proximity to the airport means you could be sipping Mai Tai’s within 15 minutes of touching down. As for the accommodation: each guest room features natural light, high-tech entertainment facilities, plush furnishings, a large executive desk area and spacious private bathrooms. You also have access to the resort-style pool area, 24-hour casino, a theatre, a selection of world-class restaurants and bars (including Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar and Grill), and a fully equipped fitness centre.

Book @ Booking.com From $278 per night.

Hyatt Regency

Sip a latte at La Strada Coffee Terrace. Dine at the award winning Cafe Restaurant. Amble along the East Perth neighbourhood. Knock back a few cheeky cocktails at Plain Street Bar. Retire to the Hyatt Regency. Do it all again the next day—except this time add in a quick swim (the 5-star luxury hotel offers a 19m heated pool) and take in the views of the Swan River. If you have work to do, all rooms offer free WiFi, and if you have places to be a free city shuttle is provided each weekday morning and hotel’s central location provides convenient access to the free city public bus service. A great option for travellers interested in relaxation, sightseeing and shopping; you can’t go wrong with the Hyatt.

Book @ Booking.com From $165 per night.

Fraser Suites

Also overlooking the Swan River, Fraser Suites Perth offers a more independent way to stay in Perth’s CBD. And if the fully-furnished, deluxe serviced apartments don’t impress on their own, their downtown location (close to the Convention Centre and the WACA Ground, and not far from the Crown Casino and Optus Stadium) certainly will. Just don’t forget to drop in to the Heirloom Restaurant and Lobby Bar.

Book @ Booking.com From $165 per night.

Aloft

Zip shut your suitcase and hoist your expectations to a whole new level: Aloft Perth can take them. With sleek, breezy, colourful guest rooms and cutting-edge meeting spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technology (and fast & free Wi-Fi) at your service, there’s something here to suit every type of traveller. And that’s before you even remember the recharge fitness centre, ‘splash’ pool, ‘springs’ kitchen or their trendy bar and lounge. Aloft also boasts a Rooftop Ballroom and Terrace, living up to its name as it makes you feel like a sophisticated suspended particle as you check out the stunning views of Swan River.

Book @ Booking.com From $138 per night.

Crown Towers

Staying at Crown Towers Perth is a masterclass in indulgence, with never-ending lagoon pools, vertiginous city views, luxurious spa facilities, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and high-end boutiques. It calls the Eastern banks of the Swan River home, is 4 minutes’ drive from the WACA, 10 minutes’ drive from Elizabeth Quay and 13 minutes’ drive from Perth’s CBD. Each room here is furnished to the max, with marble bathrooms, the cutting-edge tech, free WiFi and (of course) stunning views. Not to mention: guests staying at Crown Towers can dine at a different restaurant each night; there are 32 within the complex. Partygoers will be pleased to note there is also a nightclub and a casino, wokaholics will be relieved to know there is a a business centre and culture vultures will be stoked to find out that Crown Towers delivers a range of live theatrical performances and broadway musicals.

Book @ Booking.com From $298 per night.

Intercontinental Perth

Once you go Intercontinental, you’ll never go back. From the loft bar and lounge to the executive rooms and suites, a stay here allows you to indulge in (practically) every luxury high society (Vegas not included) has to offer. With layers upon layers of culinary indulgence, elegant 20th century architecture, and charming laneways all waiting to be discovered along the King Street precinct, InterContinental Perth is brilliantly located to take advantage of everything the city centre has to offer. In addition to that the accommodation is sophistication balanced with comfort, intertwined with a rich heritage of global excellence and local cultural wisdom. Noteworthy features include a warm personalised welcome, a memorable dining experience and exceptional residential design.

Book @ Booking.com From $285 per night.

The Westin

Although it sounds like something out of a Clint Eastward movie, the only thing the Westin Hotel has in common with a Spaghetti Western is the open-plan nature of its rooms. For this reason, guests attracted spacious interiors (not to mention the eco-luxe spas, fitness studios, and infinity pools) will be well suited to the rejuvenated east end of Perth CBD’s favourite hotel: the Westin. Just metres away from Perth’s popular city malls, Elizabeth Quay, the vibrant Swan River precinct and Perth Arena are also nearby. As for the rooms, Heavenly® Beds will caress your back, sleek bathrooms will kill jetlag stone dead, and and signature amenities will make you feel like Royalty. And once you’re feeling peckish, we recommend sampling some rustic Roman cuisine at Garum, by award-winning Guy Grossi, which is in the hotel’s historic Hibernian Hall.

Book @ Booking.com From $152 per night.

The Melbourne Hotel, Perth

In the heart of Perth CBD, The Melbourne Hotel has been representing Victoria in WA since 1897. This establishment’s old-world splendour and charm pays tribute to the grand hotels of yesteryear (a time when travel meant something special) while its bright, contemporary renovation means that its design reflects the dynamic landscape of Perth. They encourage you to think of them as a “warm remembrance of the past infused with the energy and excitement of the future” and while that’s a bit of a mouthful—they aren’t wrong.

Book @ Booking.com From $189 per night.

QT Perth

The vegan hipster’s red meat eating, slightly more handsome cousin, QT Perth is more “industrial luxe” than “plush urban chic.” But don’t worry: it still dresses as impeccably as a long-black sipping millennial: for those who appreciate the finer things, QT Perth is a metropolitan oasis in the heart of Western Australia. Perfect for the modern-day Sir Francis Drake or the urban Neil Armstrong, at QT Perth you are made to feel creatively charged and at the forefront of contemporary design. Luxuriously perched in the city’s vibrant hub (and just a polished diamond’s throw away from the winding Swan River), QT Perth is perfectly placed for you to live the high life, and soak up the sun-drenched city.

Book @ Booking.com From $158 per night.

