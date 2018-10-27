Dark hair is not uncommon amongst the many men of this world. Although it does come with its conundrums with regards to styling for that perfect look.

The underlying issue tends to arise from dark hair masking any layering or fading details that your hairdresser would have worked tirelessly to achieve. Sure it may be there for a week or two, but due to the nature of dark hair being exactly that – dark, we often don’t get to see and fully enjoy the slick lines of our lighter haired brethren as those locks get longer. Well no more.

We’ve compiled a gallery of the 50 best and most effective ways to rock dark hairstyles without compromising on immaculate style.

What You Need To Know About Dark Hair

Not everything about dark hair is an impediment. The colour is widely known to help accentuate different features of a face through its contrast with skin complexion.

Coarseness

Dark hair can range in coarseness as there are so many different shades. The general rule of thumb with dark hair is that the thicker it is, the less product you should be lathering on, unless you want to look like the Lego man. Definitely do use hair products, but ensure that it’s spread evenly throughout to break up the thick and dense look that usually accompanies darker hair.

Baldness

Dark hair baldness tends to be more hereditary as there is an abundance of both older men with thick dark hair as well as those thinning out. Look after it in the long term by using the right hair care products and if you do dye your hair regularly, be aware that it will cause some protein loss in the hair and make it look thinner. This will rarely affect hair loss though.

Tips For Rocking Dark Hair

Rocking dark hairstyles with confidence obviously precedes all, but just as important is ensuring you don’t over do it with the rest of your wardrobe.

When you have near-black hair, choose your clothes wisely and avoid wearing too much black or shades that match your hair colour. This breaks up the darkness and helps make your hair colour appear more unique whilst preventing you from looking like a penguin.

Styling Dark Hair

One downside of styling dark hair is that in low light, it’s difficult to see the layers and textures. Picture a three-dimensional object in white. It’s likely you’ll be able all of the edges and corners. Paint that same object black and it’s likely you’ll just see the silhouette. The same goes for dark hair.

Your best best here is to keep a check on how much hair product you use. Work it in lightly so that light can still penetrate through the strands in order to give your hairstyle more depth and texture.