Drake Shows Off His $750,000 Erotic Richard Mille Watch In Vegas

Drake’s stellar career has been built on his way with words, so it’s no surprise that his latest timepiece comes in the same esteem.

The American rapper was spotted in Vegas rocking the exclusive Richard Mille RM 69 Erotic Tourbillon (that’s it’s actual name) with a black tracksuit blazer from Drake’s own OVO Clothing label.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 7, 2018 at 7:23pm PDT

The watch close up as posted on Drake’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Even the watch is poetic. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 9, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

The eyebrow-raising watch was released by the Swiss luxury watchmaker in 2015 with a retail price of US$750,000. Only 30 examples were made as a tribute to the brand’s history of creativity.

As a tourbillon movement, the watch offers wearers a choice of intimate messages as the word bars rotate on the dial.

The top bar features changeable phrases like: “I want to”; “I need to”; “I long to”; “I lust to”; “I’d love to” and “Let me”

The middle bar joins it up with adjectives like: “explore”; “taste”; “kiss”; “arouse”; “devour”; and “caress”

And the bottom bar lights up the message with: “you tonight”; “your lips”; “your body”; “your nipples”; “your pussy”; and “you madly”

Get the combination right and it could read: “Let me devour your pussy”

Subtle. Surprisingly Drake only chose to post the most conservative of message combinations onto social media.

The Richard Mille’s staggering price tag comes from appointments such as a grade 5 titanium case and an oracle complication which mimics a Tibetan prayer wheel.

The question is, would you rock one if you had $750,00 to spend on a luxury watch?

This wouldn’t be the first time that Drake has shown off his wrist wear. A few months ago he wore a green OVO hoodie with his custom Rolex President Day-Date.