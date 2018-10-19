Science Finds Sex With Your Ex Will Make You Happier

It’s time to dust off that forbidden fruit for one last juicy bite. Scientists have found that sex with an ex no longer prevents you from moving on and can even make you a happier person.

The surprising finding comes via the the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour where researchers at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan conducted two tests to monitor the effects of post-break-up sex.

The first experiment involved 113 freshly-broken-up individuals who undertook a series of online surveys which asked some pretty straight-forward questions like:

If they have any physical contact with their former partner

How they felt after the break-up

How emotionally attached they felt

Meanwhile the second study asked subjects to report actual and attempted sexual encounters with their ex-partners. This also included recording whether the individuals were still emotionally attached to their ex two months after the relationship had ended.

The researchers then analysed the data from both these studies and concluded that the act of sex with an ex will not set back a person’s emotional recovery after a break-up.

In fact, the study even went as far as concluding that those who still had feelings for their exes would pursue more sexual encounters with them – an obvious fact – but one which the researchers say actually leaves exes more positive about their everyday lives as opposed to becoming a mentally distressed creeper post ex sex.

“This research suggests that societal hand-wringing regarding trying to have sex with an ex may not be warranted,” said lead author Stephanie Spielmann of Wayne University.

“The fact that sex with an ex is found to be most eagerly pursued by those having difficulty moving on, suggests that we should perhaps instead more critically evaluate people’s motivations behind pursuing sex with an ex.”

