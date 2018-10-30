Once upon a time, choosing your first fragrance was easy: you strolled into the store, picked out a bottle of Aqua Di Gio, and strolled back out. These days, choosing a beginner fragrance requires a little more thought.

It should be a scent you like, a scent the ladies and men will like, and a scent that won’t put too much of a strain on your bank account. It shouldn’t be something you’ve smelled on every other guy in your social circle, but it also shouldn’t be so distinctively strong that it overpowers you.

These are our picks for the best colognes for young men who are just getting into the scent game:

Dior Homme Sport

Launched by Christian Dior in 2008 and revamped in 2012, Dior Homme Sport is a masculine, woody fragrance that was created as an homage to racing. The François Demachy-designed eau de toilette mixes Tanzanian ginger and Virginian cedar with Sicilian citron and Tuscany iris. The result is an understated scent with a touch of vintage luxury.

BUY $102

Givenchy Gentlemen Only

Gentlemen Only is a new cologne unveiled by Givenchy in 2013. The most recent addition to Givenchy’s fragrance lineup is a modern homage to the house’s most notable fragrance: Givenchy Gentlemen from 1974. Notes of green mandarin, pink pepper, nutmeg, birch leaf, cedar wood, heart of patchouli, vetiver, and incense make for a refined and contemporary update on a classic.

BUY $76

Burberry Brit Rhythm

A beginner can’t go wrong with this one from Burberry. It’s fresh and light and won’t offend anyone. Top notes include mandarin, bergamot, ginger and cardamom. It’s the perfect pre date cologne. Just one spray will suffice.

BUY $70

Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De L’Homme

Yves Saint Laurent’s La Nuit De L’Homme is a seductive oriental cologne with notes of cardamom, cedar, and coumarin. The after shave lotion uses the same deep, sensual fragrance to stimulate and moisturize, providing soothing, softening, and conditioning (and just a hint of scent) to freshly-shaved skin.

BUY $60

David Beckham Beyond Forever

You may laugh at us but last year David Beckham’s people released David Beckham Beyond. It’s a classic and non offensive men’s fragrance that will surely surprise. Don’t let the price fool you either. It’s cheap which is even better for young men who need every discount they can get.

BUY $35

Pro Tip: When choosing colognes for young men, try all fragrances in the store and wait at least 15 minutes before choosing the one you like the most. Your decision should be based on the way the cologne smells on you, not in the bottle.