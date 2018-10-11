Hong Kong is a penthouse and playground for travellers who revel in the idea of mysterious thrills around each and every corner. An economic powerhouse with the style to match, this ever-changing city welcomes visitors from all ends of the world, who reunite underneath the roofs of these cool boutique hotels.

From minimalistic luxury to elaborate designs, Hong Kong has the perfect hotel for you. Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, check out our quick guide to some of the coolest hotels in Hong Kong—we highly recommend giving them a shot next time you’re in town.

Tuve

A truly poetic building, Tuve is a sanctuary of chic industrial design hidden in the heart of Causeway Bay. High-contrast marbles, wood, copper and concrete offer an updated take on elegance that invites relaxation of both mind and body. All rooms are fitted with free wi-fi, Le Labo bathroom amenities, HDTV, and an in-room mini-bar. In a city where big is almost always better, Tuve’s “less is more” philosophy is both surprising and refreshing.

VIEW OR BOOK From $347 per night.

The Upper House

Spread over 49 floors above Pacific Place in Admiralty, The Upper House boasts views for days and interiors from Hong Kong’s beloved design prodigy Andre Fu. Fu plays deftly with textures, shades and shapes, creating a space that is serene and sophisticated in equal measures. A variety of eco-friendly features – including in-room motion sensors to save electricity, hybrid cars for private hire, and a paperless check-in/check-out system – ensure the hotel backs its considerable style up with substance.

VIEW OR BOOK From $638 per night.

EAST Hotel

EAST Hotel brings a much-need dose of hipness to Taikoo, a sedate district otherwise dominated by high-rise apartments and office buildings. With open spaces, wooden floors and immaculate contemporary art pieces on display, EAST showcases traditional Eastern elegance alongside the contemporary conveniences business travellers have come to expect. Enjoy paperless check-in, in-room work stations and a rooftop bar you’ll definitely want to visit after you’ve answered the last email of the day.

VIEW OR BOOK From $303 per night.

99 Bonham

99 Bonham strives to provide the comforts of home (assuming your home is styled by an internationally-renowned Italian design firm and comes with a complimentary smartphone). Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners constructed the space both inside and out, dressing it in dark woods, understated greys, plush textiles and luxe marble. Rooms feature ample space for work and dining, as well as walk-in rain showers and floor-to-ceiling windows that afford gasp-worthy nighttime views.

VIEW OR BOOK From $394 per night.

Hotel ICON

Hotel ICON, located in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong, offers ultra-modern design with luxury comforts to match. From imported linens to unrivalled views of the harbour, this award-winning establishment exceeds the expectations of even the most seasoned traveller. All guest rooms come with a complimentary smartphone with unlimited data and unlimited calls to 27 countries, plus a complimentary mini-bar, wi-fi, Nespresso coffee machine, Bluetooth speakers, and a pillow menu. We haven’t even mentioned the fitness centre, spa, or rooftop pool yet.

VIEW OR BOOK From $410 per night.

Grand Hyatt Hong Kong

This marble and gold palace has long been the preferred Hong Kong haunt for heads of state, the A-list of the entertainment world, and other assorted members of high society. Located at 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong connects to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and is itself host to many of the city’s major social events. The sizeable property is home to tennis and squash courts, a golf-driving range, a 400-metre jogging track, nine restaurants and bars, a 50-metre outdoor heated pool, and a spa.

Book @ Booking.com From $508 per night.

InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

With 572 luxurious rooms and suites, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong offers state-of-the-art facilities (and the requisite stunning view of Victoria Harbour) in bustling Tsim Sha Tsui East. The hotel and its restaurants have received numerous accolades over the years, including Asia’s Leading Business Hotel 2018 and World’s Leading Luxury Business Hotel 2017 by World Travel Awards. A trendy stay it is not, but if old-school opulence is your thing, the InterContinental Grand Stanford delivers.

Book @ Booking.com From $337 per night.

Cordis, Hong Kong

Cordis, Hong Kong arrived in the city as part of a HK$10 billion urban renewal project. The hotel contains over 600 guest rooms and suites, an assortment of bars and restaurants ranging from Michelin-starred fine dining to an outdoor food truck experience, and a collection of more than 1,500 pieces of contemporary Chinese art. Should you discover something during your stay you can’t live without, hotel items ranging from the bedding to the scent diffusers are available for purchase in a shop on the lobby level.

Book @ Booking.com From $386 per night.

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

Whether travelling for business, leisure or a special event, Kerry Hotel in Hung Hom Bay is equipped to make the experience extraordinary. The hotel lays claim to the city’s largest meeting and catering facilities, as well as its biggest ballroom. Interior design comes courtesy of Andre Fu. Highlights include The Spa at Base Camp and Base Camp Kerry Sports, the latter of which offers a health club, an outdoor infinity pool and a range of professional services to keep you looking and feeling your best.

Book @ Booking.com From $319 per night.

Hotel Stage

For the literary and artistic elite – or those who wish to rub shoulders with them – Hotel Stage in Yau Ma Tei aims to inject culture and creativity into every stay. The hotel is surrounded by heritage hotspots including Tin Hau Temple and the Jade market, and taps local artists to showcase their works for an immersive cultural experience. Via its ‘Muse with Us’ concept, Hotel Stage offers a boutique selection of books and artisanal handmade products, a wine bar and a gallery that hosts exhibitions, workshops and performances.

Book @ Booking.com From $236 per night.

The Peninsula Hong Kong

The Peninsula opened its doors in 1928 with a singular mission: to become “the finest hotel east of Suez.” For 90 years, it has been a global beacon of elegance and hospitality, earning the nickname “Grande Dame of the Far East” and kudos from just about every organisation and publication that matters. Grandeur and glamour infuse every aspect of the experience, from the ornate cornicing of the lobby’s vaulted ceilings to the infamous fleet of Rolls-Royces painted “Peninsula green.” Turn the luxury up to 11 with a bottle of the Peninsula’s very own champagne and a trip to or from the twin private helipads on the roof.

Book @ Booking.com From $942 per night.

The Jervois

From the developer of 99 Bonham and The Putman, The Jervois is a modern hideaway ideal for an extended stay in Hong Kong. Each of the one- and two-bedroom suites includes a pantry and a dining area, floor-to-ceiling windows and a stylish bathroom with a walk-in rain shower. All are accessed via private lift lobbies. A laundry room with self-service laundry facilities further caters to long-term guests, though a laundry and dry cleaning service is also available for those who don’t like to get their hands dirty.

Book @ Agoda From $469 per night.

The Royal Garden

Since 1981, The Royal Garden has catered to the suited crowd that populates the Tsim Sha Tsui financial district, but it’s more than a second home for brokers and bankers. The Mediterranean-inspired Sky Pool and 110-foot atrium charm leisure travellers with a promise of respite from the permanent hustle of Hong Kong. Dining is another draw for The Royal Garden; five of its seven restaurants are recognised by Commanderie des Cordons Bleus de France and one has been awarded a Michelin star.

Book @ Booking.com From $339 per night.

Mojo Nomad Aberdeen Harbour by Ovolo

So you fancy yourself one of the cool kids? Check into Mojo Nomad Aberdeen Harbour by Ovolo, a “micro hotel” that encourages community living in an imaginative environment filled with funky details. The space is designed for co-living and co-working, offering affordable dormitory-style lodgings as well as private rooms, and a dedicated work area with complimentary high speed wi-fi. There are also gym and yoga spaces, a library and music room, and a multimedia room equipped with the latest games and gadgets.

Book @ Booking.com From $148 per night.



RELATED: Discover The Hong Kong Speakeasy Hidden Behind An Umbrella Shop